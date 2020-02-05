DECK 7 Empowers Brands in Becoming More Data-Focused in 2020

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

DECK 7’s complete range of profile data and enrichment services, which is one of their best-in-class offerings in digital marketing, has helped brands bridge this gap by effectively leveraging and operationalizing data to tailor their marketing needs.



By leveraging off of the foundation of a strong marketing database, DECK 7 offers both append and data enrichment services which include consolidating data from marketing, sales, customer team all under one roof and have a central source of truth which is actionable and readily accessible. Utilizing a multi-channel approach, the team extracts customer insight and market intelligence data for target accounts and individuals within those companies.



DECK 7 is a data-driven platform that solely focuses on customer success through its multiple channels of communication in the digital platform. What makes DECK 7’s offerings uniquely powerful lies in how its team members combine their industry knowledge with the latest technologies for “analytics, content management, social listening, automation, personalization” to move far beyond traditional B2B marketing methods and practices.



About DECK 7:



