BEQUANT Press Release

BEQUANT Adds Cardano (ADA) Trading Pairs to Its Market Leading Exchange Platform





The new pairs will provide professional traders with enhanced options to trade Cardano, a top 10 digital asset by market cap, in one unified trading interface via the BEQUANT Exchange.



The new Cardano pairs will include both FIAT and digital assets.



FIAT: ADA/USD, ADA/EUR Digital Assets: BTC/ADA, ETH/ADA, EOS/ADA, USDT/ADA, DAI/ADA, TUSD/ADA.



George Zarya, CEO of BEQUANT expressed that “Cardano aids our commitment to give our traders the strongest pairs in the market. Cardano’s pairs are a welcome addition to our growing list of the markets best performing digital assets.”



Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized platform which allows programmable transfers of value in a secure way. It is the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy with a research-first driven approach.



Sunil Chauhan

+44 (0) 2038933214



www.bequant.pro



