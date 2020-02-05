The 2020 Hollywood Swag Bag UnOfficial Oscar Bags Hit Celebrity Hotels This Weekend

Beverly Hills, CA, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Hollywood Swag Bag, one of the UnOfficial Oscar Gift Bags has the honor of gifting the talent and nominees with gorgeous gift baskets in honor of Awards Weekend. Several Beverly Hills and surrounding hotels participate in this service that has been offered by Hollywood Swag Bag since 2007. HSB's gifts are known to be the more tame of the gift bags circulating around town during the various award seasons.
"We pride ourselves on classy and kept to a low minimum value so that talent receiving the bags will not have to pay taxes on their gifts, also we do not add controversial sex toys or THC products, says a representative for Hollywood Swag Bag."
This year you can find the following products in the swanky gift baskets which are prepared by Hollywood Baskets
:
Eucalyptus Steam Shower Sprays by The Travertine Spa Collection
Samantha Parker's Book Yoga for Chronic Pain WTF
Infuzed Brands Sparkling Water
The Milor Group Heart Shaped Pendants
SwitzerCultCreative Supernatural Bowl by Jaan Andres Glass Design
SciaEssentials Delta-5 Oil Skincare Product
ForCandles Australian Native Animal Candle Collection
Music Artist Adara's New Single Alien
Cotton Halo Bath Bombs
Australian Artist Tracie Eaton's Artwork
A Collection of Seasnax
Double Bond Wine Award Winning 2011 Pinot Noir
Author Kelly Van Nelson's Book Graffiti Lane
Affirmation Book “My Secret is Your Secret: Fight Style
” by Author Kerrie Denton
Caribu App; Read and Draw in a Video Call Free One Year All Access
Leslee Bender Bender Ball Core Training and 2020 No More Excuses Calendar
Sangaria USA Ramune Soda
Custom Candy Creation
A Stefanie Greer Energy Healing Session
Trix Magazine for Women
Magu Foods Organic, Vegan, Dairy free, Non-GMO Superfood Snacks
Hollywood Healer and Author Chris Shelton's Book Qigong for Self-Refinement
Mayar Twist and Pin Hair Accessories
Ozy Media and Entertainment Company Gifting Portable Speakers
Author Alysson Foti Bourque and her Alycat Children's Book Series
All the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag
in the US and Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting in Australia. Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting are in no way affiliates with the Oscars or The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and do not advertise as being such, nor would they want to be affiliated in any way.