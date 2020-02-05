The 2020 Hollywood Swag Bag UnOfficial Oscar Bags Hit Celebrity Hotels This Weekend

All the items are procured by Beverly Hills, CA, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hollywood Swag Bag, one of the UnOfficial Oscar Gift Bags has the honor of gifting the talent and nominees with gorgeous gift baskets in honor of Awards Weekend. Several Beverly Hills and surrounding hotels participate in this service that has been offered by Hollywood Swag Bag since 2007. HSB's gifts are known to be the more tame of the gift bags circulating around town during the various award seasons."We pride ourselves on classy and kept to a low minimum value so that talent receiving the bags will not have to pay taxes on their gifts, also we do not add controversial sex toys or THC products, says a representative for Hollywood Swag Bag."This year you can find the following products in the swanky gift baskets which are prepared by Hollywood Baskets Eucalyptus Steam Shower Sprays by The Travertine Spa CollectionSamantha Parker's Book Yoga for Chronic Pain WTFInfuzed Brands Sparkling WaterThe Milor Group Heart Shaped PendantsSwitzerCultCreative Supernatural Bowl by Jaan Andres Glass DesignSciaEssentials Delta-5 Oil Skincare ProductForCandles Australian Native Animal Candle CollectionMusic Artist Adara's New Single AlienCotton Halo Bath BombsAustralian Artist Tracie Eaton's ArtworkA Collection of SeasnaxDouble Bond Wine Award Winning 2011 Pinot NoirAuthor Kelly Van Nelson's Book Graffiti LaneAffirmation Book “ My Secret is Your Secret: Fight Style ” by Author Kerrie DentonCaribu App; Read and Draw in a Video Call Free One Year All AccessLeslee Bender Bender Ball Core Training and 2020 No More Excuses CalendarSangaria USA Ramune SodaCustom Candy CreationA Stefanie Greer Energy Healing SessionTrix Magazine for WomenMagu Foods Organic, Vegan, Dairy free, Non-GMO Superfood SnacksHollywood Healer and Author Chris Shelton's Book Qigong for Self-RefinementMayar Twist and Pin Hair AccessoriesOzy Media and Entertainment Company Gifting Portable SpeakersAuthor Alysson Foti Bourque and her Alycat Children's Book SeriesAll the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag in the US and Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting in Australia. Hollywood Swag Bag Celebrity and Hollywood Gifting are in no way affiliates with the Oscars or The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and do not advertise as being such, nor would they want to be affiliated in any way.