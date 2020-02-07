DECK 7 Interviews Tom Raftery, Global VP at SAP

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Tom discusses smart cities initiatives and reveals his favorite part about working at SAP.

Tom is a guest lecturer at San Telmo International Institute (Spain), an international expert, and opinion leader in the Internet of Things and digital technologies. He is among the top 100 influencers in the smart city sector and the world’s top 25 figures who affect the IoT industry. Prior to joining SAP, Tom worked for a number of companies at Group IT Manager/CTO level, and as an Industry Analyst.



Tom has a very strong background in social media, he is the former co-founder of a software firm and is co-founder and director of hyper energy-efficient data center Cork Internet eXchange. He has also worked as an Analyst for industry analyst firm RedMonk, leading their GreenMonk practice for over 7 years.



A global thought leader, Tom is an Innovation Evangelist, Futurist, and international Keynote speaker who ranks among the top 10 Internet of Things influencers in the world. As well as keynoting conferences regularly, Tom hosts a weekly Internet of Things podcast at iotheroes.com., and serves on the Advisory Boards of SmartCities World and RetailEverywhere.com.



About DECK 7:



