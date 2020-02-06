

Company Overview Products & Services Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Awards Clients Client Testimonials CommLab India Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CommLab India: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The What and the Why of Learning Analytics Revealed in this Webinar by CommLab India

This webinar aims to introduce participants to learning analytics and explain the role of learning analytics in measuring training effectiveness.





Organizations that realize the value of data and the insights that it can offer on employee learning and the impact of training are at the forefront of learning analytics implementation. For many others, this is a new technology and they’re yet to gain a proper understanding of what learning analytics is and its application in measuring training effectiveness.



This webinar aims to familiarize participants with the fundamentals of learning analytics and guides them toward measuring the effectiveness of training solutions using data-driven insights.



For organizations that are just getting started with learning analytics, this webinar could be instrumental in laying the foundation for learning analytics implementation. For those who are interested, this webinar is to be held on Feb 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am EST for a duration of 1 hour. The speakers are Ms. Barsha Chetia, a senior content writer and editor with CommLab India and Mr. R.K.Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.



Registrations for this webinar can be completed using this



This webinar is planned to give participants an overview of learning analytics and get them started on the right path to implement learning analytics. This webinar will cover the following aspects:



An introduction to learning analytics

The role of the LMS in its implementation

It’s application in training evaluation (with reference to the Kirkpatrick’s model)

It’s role in increasing ROI of training

CommLab India, by way of its experience and expertise in developing eLearning solutions is well aware that its customers are looking for effective ways to measure the value and ROI of training. This webinar is an attempt to help L&D professionals gain clarity on the potential offered by learning analytics and begin implementing it without exceeding training budget.



To start with, this webinar sheds some light on the option of leveraging the LMS as a good tool to implement learning analytics. The LMS is extremely useful when it comes to data collection, but not utilizing this data to take the right action for training improvement puts organizations at a disadvantage.



“Learning analytics continues to intrigue L& professionals and as part of our increased focus on educating our customers and professionals from the L&D fraternity alike, we think our webinar on ‘Learning Analytics’ will prove to be extremely useful to those who’d like to gain fundamental knowledge on learning analytics,” said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India.



About CommLab India:

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leader for its rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries. It has been adjudged winner of the Silver Award among the top eLearning content development companies for 2019 by eLearning Industry.



With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:



ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.

Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.

eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio. Hyderabad, India, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CommLab India, a leading provider of rapid eLearning solutions in the global market and an industry leader in eLearning development announces the launch of its webinar on the basics of "Learning Analytics."Organizations that realize the value of data and the insights that it can offer on employee learning and the impact of training are at the forefront of learning analytics implementation. For many others, this is a new technology and they’re yet to gain a proper understanding of what learning analytics is and its application in measuring training effectiveness.This webinar aims to familiarize participants with the fundamentals of learning analytics and guides them toward measuring the effectiveness of training solutions using data-driven insights.For organizations that are just getting started with learning analytics, this webinar could be instrumental in laying the foundation for learning analytics implementation. For those who are interested, this webinar is to be held on Feb 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am EST for a duration of 1 hour. The speakers are Ms. Barsha Chetia, a senior content writer and editor with CommLab India and Mr. R.K.Prasad, CEO and Co-Founder of CommLab India.Registrations for this webinar can be completed using this link This webinar is planned to give participants an overview of learning analytics and get them started on the right path to implement learning analytics. This webinar will cover the following aspects:An introduction to learning analyticsThe role of the LMS in its implementationIt’s application in training evaluation (with reference to the Kirkpatrick’s model)It’s role in increasing ROI of trainingCommLab India, by way of its experience and expertise in developing eLearning solutions is well aware that its customers are looking for effective ways to measure the value and ROI of training. This webinar is an attempt to help L&D professionals gain clarity on the potential offered by learning analytics and begin implementing it without exceeding training budget.To start with, this webinar sheds some light on the option of leveraging the LMS as a good tool to implement learning analytics. The LMS is extremely useful when it comes to data collection, but not utilizing this data to take the right action for training improvement puts organizations at a disadvantage.“Learning analytics continues to intrigue L& professionals and as part of our increased focus on educating our customers and professionals from the L&D fraternity alike, we think our webinar on ‘Learning Analytics’ will prove to be extremely useful to those who’d like to gain fundamental knowledge on learning analytics,” said Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India.About CommLab India:CommLab India is the most sought-after global leader for its rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries. It has been adjudged winner of the Silver Award among the top eLearning content development companies for 2019 by eLearning Industry.With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio. Contact Information CommLab India

Muzamil Ahmed

+91-40-27803080



www.commlabindia.com



Click here to view the company profile of CommLab India

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CommLab India