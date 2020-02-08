New Product Release Provides Object-Level Change Management for System Platform 2017 Update 3

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MDT Software Press Release

Go to the AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool at www.autosave4systemplatform.com to experience the features of the product in a self-directed format that enables them to see how the products works and its benefits. This product site also provides access to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), a product datasheet and an easy way to ask additional questions. Alpharetta, GA, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MDT Software, a world leader in change management solutions for automated manufacturing assets, today announced the release of AutoSave for System Platform version 4.00. AutoSave for System Platform is an AVEVA Endorsed Technology Partner Product providing object-level change management for System Platform. The latest release of this product supports System Platform 2017 Update 3, including SP1, and includes enhancements that provide further protection against unexpected change issues that can lead to downtime and product loss.AutoSave for System Platform (A4SP) supports System Platform by providing change management for objects including graphics, templates, instances, and more. It enables users to:Remove Undesired Changes: The key to “undoing” an undesirable program change is to maintain a history of all revisions. With A4SP users can access and restore prior copies of objects which is essential in restoring plant applications quickly and correctly.Detect Differences in Versions: A4SP provides the ability to compare any two versions of an object with detailed identification of changes.Gain Insight into Object Associations: A template may have many instances; A4SP provides the ability to see how one object is associated with others.Restore Object Changes Following a Galaxy Restoration: If a Galaxy becomes corrupted and must be restored from a backup, A4SP can provide object updates that occurred between the backup and the event.In addition to support for the latest release of System Platform, A4SP v4.0 includes the following new features:Rename feature for Galaxies and nodes: Moving Galaxies to new hardware, nodes or just a rename of a Galaxy is now supported, while maintaining history.Support for Object-to-Object compare: Previously, A4SP enabled comparison only between object versions. Now, compares between different objects is possible.Object compare between Galaxies: Users can perform object-to-object compare between two Galaxies.Galaxy summary compare: Galaxy to CAB (or CAB to CAB) revisions of that Galaxy can be compared.Option to decrease warnings due to checked-out objects.Improved Objects-Changed Report interface.Support for new attributes included in the latest release of System Platform.“System Platform 2017 Update 3 includes a number of security enhancements and new features for the component products of System Platform,” said Ernst van Wyk, AVEVA Product Manager. “AutoSave for System Platform extends that value with its ability to reduce downtime and errors while helping to mitigate data security risks. AutoSave for System Platform is the only approved product in the marketplace for System Platform providing object-level change tracking, reporting and rollback around System Platform.”Go to the AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool at www.autosave4systemplatform.com to experience the features of the product in a self-directed format that enables them to see how the products works and its benefits. This product site also provides access to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), a product datasheet and an easy way to ask additional questions. Contact Information MDT Software

Michelle Meyer

678-297-1016



www.mdt-software.com



