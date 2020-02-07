PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vancouver Chiropractor Announces Retirement After 32 Years in Business with Practice Sale Facilitated by The Strategic Chiropractor


Vancouver, WA, February 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Scott Lembke, a longtime chiropractor in Vancouver, Washington announced the signing of a purchase agreement to sell his chiropractic practice to Dr. Erik Leavitt. For the benefit of all of his patients, Dr. Lembke will be slowly reducing his schedule and transitioning patients over to Dr. Leavitt.

“After more than 33 years of serving the Vancouver community as a chiropractor, I feel that it is time to slow down and move towards retirement,” said Dr. Lembke.

Lembke Chiropractic Clinic opened in 1987 and over the years, thousands of residents of Vancouver and the surrounding area have sought care at the office at 11015 NE 4th Plain.

The transition between owners is anticipated to be smooth and simple for all existing patients, as the location will remain the same, the phone number will be the same, the same staff will still be present and Dr. Leavitt will participate with the same insurance panels as Dr. Lembke has in the past.

“Since I have found someone who will take great care of my patients and we were able to create an easy transition plan, I feel really good about this the next phase of Lembke Chiropractic Clinic,” said Dr. Lembke.

The two doctors were assisted in this transaction by Dr. Tom Necela of The Strategic Chiropractor, a chiropractic consulting firm out of San Antonio, Texas that specializes in chiropractic practice sales, transition consulting and business coaching.

Dr. Erik Leavitt is welcoming new patients and for a limited period of time, Dr. Lembke will be available to say “goodbye” to his existing patients and help out with the overall transition of the office.

Patients interested in learning more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Leavitt, may contact the office at 360-892-0451.
Contact Information
The Strategic Chiropractor
Dr. Tom Necela
(800) 577-0321
Contact
www.strategicdc.com

