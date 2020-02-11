Press Releases BelizeON Press Release

BelizeON's New Electronic Ticketing Service Brings Belize's Events Online

BelizeON has introduced a new service on its rapidly-growing ecommerce site. The site is designed to facilitate secure online shopping for goods, services and now events. This introduces event-goers and promoters to a seamless, secure, queue-free experience from the start.

“We are excited to partner with Mind & Me to launch this online method of ticket sales,” said Kay Menzies, co-founder of BelizeON.bz. “Now shoppers can pay securely online, download their passes to their Android, IOS or Windows device, and not have to worry about losing paper tickets. Similarly, promoters no longer have to worry about unauthorized duplication. BelizeON is dedicated to its mission of having all Belizeans able to shop securely online, not just for products local and foreign, but for services and now events too.”



Tickets are on sale as of today for "Lost at Tzatenaha," which takes place in Sarteneja, Belize on Easter Weekend, 2020.



Kay Menzies

+501 224 5415



www.socias.bz



