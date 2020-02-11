Carisk Partners Unveils New Website Emphasizing Patient-Centered Care and Innovative Technology Solutions

Press Releases Carisk Partners Press Release Share Blog

Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more. Miami, FL, February 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carisk Partners (Carisk), a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.cariskpartners.com. This website launch represents a paradigm shift in the way Carisk communicates with patients, plan members, clients, and healthcare provider partners. It reflects the Company’s mission to provide access to quality, patient-centered care and innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of today’s complicated healthcare market.Joseph Berardo, Jr., CEO, Carisk explains, “Since acquiring several businesses and announcing our new brand identity in 2018, we have been working to combine various web entities into one cohesive site. We believe this newly updated website delivers on the first phase of this effort and reflects our refined business model and strategic vision for 2020 and beyond.”As a technology-enabled leader, it’s important for Carisk to ensure easy access to its services and resources in an approachable, streamlined and user-friendly way. Along with an evolved look and feel, the new website features include faster access to information about who Carisk is, how Carisk works, and what makes their approach unique. Additionally, a Careers Page has been added to support the Company’s ever-growing business needs, along with pages for its expanded products and solutions. For customer partners opting for continual engagement with Carisk thought leadership and value-added content, there is an updated blog and newsroom pages integrating direct social media access.“This launch kicks off a digital workstream that includes future updates and provides access to content emphasizing the value Carisk provides to patients, clients and the members we serve,” adds Berardo.Carisk will be consistently updating this content with helpful information, resources, case studies and company announcements.“We would like to thank our amazing team at Carisk Partners who all contributed their time, expertise and energy to ensure we meet the needs of our website visitors,” says Berardo. “We would also like to thank our web partner BZA (https://www.bza.com/) for its continued collaboration and professional support.”Visit http://www.cariskpartners.com to check it out or connect with Carisk on LinkedIn YouTube and Facebook About Carisk PartnersCarisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s combined end-to-end solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery and complex, catastrophic cases. Carisk guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce long-term cost of care for its clients by leveraging its biopsychosocial methods, extensive networks of quality providers and proprietary technologies modeled for the early identification and intervention of high-risk patients. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more. Contact Information CPR Communications for Carisk

