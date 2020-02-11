Everbrite, LLC Names New President

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Everbrite, LLC is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Kuhnau to company President.

Milwaukee, WI, February 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Everbrite, LLC, one of the sign industry’s largest and most innovative providers of indoor and outdoor signage solutions to Fortune 1000 companies, is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Kuhnau to company President.

Mr. Kuhnau most recently held the position of Vice President - Outdoor Operations at Everbrite. Before joining the company, Mr. Kuhnau served in a variety of executive leadership positions with other manufacturing companies in the Milwaukee area. He is a native of Sauk Prarie, WI, and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Operations Management from UW-Whitewater and a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University.

“I’m excited to lead our outstanding Everbrite Team and to work more closely with our exceptional customers and valued supply partners. We work hard every day to excel for all of our stakeholders (clients, employees, and shareholders) and to expand our industry leadership position by providing best-in-class products and services,” stated Mr. Kuhnau.

Everbrite is an industry-leading provider in the design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of visual identification, indoor & outdoor signage, menu systems, architectural and drive-thru elements. Founded in 1927 by Charles Wamser, Everbrite is a Milwaukee based, privately held, Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) serving widely recognized global brands.
