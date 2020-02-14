Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: DECK 7 to Attend the Upcoming B2BMX2020

Most anticipated marketing event to bring in industry leaders and experts under one roof.

San Diego, CA, February 14, 2020 --(



The event has become a major platform designed to get companies to be inspired by putting the spotlight on the latest trends, market conditions, and buyer realities. This conference will line-up CxO to share their perspective on sales, marketing, and operations and guiding the latest application of intent data, interactive content, and ABM.



The B2BMX will unfold in over 50 sessions including panels and standalone seminars. Leading C-suite executives and marketers from the biggest brands will be delivering their experiences. The line-up will also include thought leaders, analysts, and luminaries from several industry verticals. Some of the biggest names we are looking forward to are: Latane Conant (CMO, 6Sense), John Steinert (CMO, TechTarget), Sangram Vajre (Co-founder and Chief Evangelist, Terminus), and Jamie Punishill (CMO, Lionbridge).



With over 1000 marketers and marketing teams participating, B2BMX will allow attendees to learn about the cutting-edge innovations being used by their peers around the globe. In addition, they will also get to make new acquaintances and forge business alliances in the marketing world.



Attendees at B2BMX marketers will not only relish in the wide experiences shared by CxO but also get a post-session interaction opportunity with the presenters. Visit the DECK 7 team at #B2BMX for business opportunities.



About DECK 7:



DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, February 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The DECK 7 team is set to attend the exciting B2B Marketing Exchange event taking place from February 24-26, 2020. One of the highly anticipated events for B2B sales or marketing practitioners, #B2BMX is the must-attend event for B2B sales or marketing practitioners at the forefront of implementing cutting edge tactics and technologies.The event has become a major platform designed to get companies to be inspired by putting the spotlight on the latest trends, market conditions, and buyer realities. This conference will line-up CxO to share their perspective on sales, marketing, and operations and guiding the latest application of intent data, interactive content, and ABM.The B2BMX will unfold in over 50 sessions including panels and standalone seminars. Leading C-suite executives and marketers from the biggest brands will be delivering their experiences. The line-up will also include thought leaders, analysts, and luminaries from several industry verticals. Some of the biggest names we are looking forward to are: Latane Conant (CMO, 6Sense), John Steinert (CMO, TechTarget), Sangram Vajre (Co-founder and Chief Evangelist, Terminus), and Jamie Punishill (CMO, Lionbridge).With over 1000 marketers and marketing teams participating, B2BMX will allow attendees to learn about the cutting-edge innovations being used by their peers around the globe. In addition, they will also get to make new acquaintances and forge business alliances in the marketing world.Attendees at B2BMX marketers will not only relish in the wide experiences shared by CxO but also get a post-session interaction opportunity with the presenters. Visit the DECK 7 team at #B2BMX for business opportunities.About DECK 7:DECK 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7