MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Booking.com Review Award 2019

Nha Trang, Vietnam, February 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This is one of the very prestigious accolades by booking.com for the hospitality industry to give annually to those hotels/resorts whose reviews gain an average rating score of 8.0 upward.
The reviews made by the hotel/resort staying guests for MerPerle Hon Tam Resort reflected factors such as cleanliness, comfort, facilities, staff performance, valued for money, free wifi, and location. They are all combined for the whole guest experience.
By achieving this award for 3 years in a row, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort re-affirms that it has set guest satisfaction as a top priority and is committed to bringing it to the highest level.
MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.
Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.
At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.