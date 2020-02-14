MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Booking.com Review Award 2019



In a valuable recognition of the high-quality service and great efforts of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Team in ensuring guests' utmost satisfaction, Booking.com has just presented MerPerle Hon Tam Resort the Review Award 2019 to thank them for everything it did for the guests during the year 2019.

The reviews made by the hotel/resort staying guests for MerPerle Hon Tam Resort reflected factors such as cleanliness, comfort, facilities, staff performance, valued for money, free wifi, and location. They are all combined for the whole guest experience.



By achieving this award for 3 years in a row, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort re-affirms that it has set guest satisfaction as a top priority and is committed to bringing it to the highest level.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing a diversified range of products and outstanding service to the guests which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.



Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.



Contact Information MerPerle Resorts & Hotels

http://www.hontamresort.vn/

