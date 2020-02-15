ARGO Gaming Group Launches Canadian and German Sites





ARGO Gaming Group was founded by a group of industry veterans in late 2019. On a very aggressive schedule, the company has already launched news and comparison sites for the online gaming industry in Canada and Germany, with Finland, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and New Jersey in the pipeline. Stockholm, Sweden, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ARGO Gaming Group , a newly founded igaming lead generation company based in Stockholm, Sweden, has launched their first two casino news and comparison sites. The two sites, casinoclaw.com and kasinoklapper.com, cover the Canadian and German online casino markets respectively.Werner Toniste, Head of SEO at ARGO Gaming Group:“With Casinoclaw.com we aim to help and guide players in the booming Canadian online gaming space. It’s a jungle out there and our aim is to help players make educated decisions. The same goes for KasinoKlapper.com on the German market. The German online casino market has seen a huge uplift the last couple of years and with +300 brands to choose from, our ambition is to sort out all the noise and guide players to the casino that suits them the best.”ARGO Gaming Group was founded by a group of industry veterans in late 2019. On a very aggressive schedule, the company has already launched news and comparison sites for the online gaming industry in Canada and Germany, with Finland, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and New Jersey in the pipeline.