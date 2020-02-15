Press Releases Golden State Film Festival Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Golden State Film Festival: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Golden State Film Festival Opens at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

2020 Golden State Film Festival and events at TCL Chinese Theatre's Hollywood.





“We have expanded this year’s Golden State Film Festival with two theatres screening independent films concurrently at The TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood,” said Jon Gursha, Golden State Festival Director and Founder. The festival will host a party and panel on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 pm at THE JAPAN HOUSE, also located at The Hollywood & Highland Center, sponsored by The California Film Commission who will present to a panel discussion for filmmakers and attendees entitled, “Low Budget Filmmaking Done Right.” Additionally, Cabo Wabo Cantina located at Hollywood & Highland will feature special food and drink prices for filmmakers, actors, directors, and producers before and after the panel.



The 2020 Golden State Film Festival Awards Ceremony and Closing Party will be held on Monday, March 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. At the event Festival Director Jon Gursha and Program Director Peter Greene will announce all the award-winners including the Grand Prize Feature and Grand Prize Short Film, which will each receive a week-long theatrical run at LA’s Pre-eminent independent movie theater The Arena Cinema Lounge located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Also, the well-reviewed eatery Burrata House, which just opened their latest location at Hollywood and Highland, will offer a special discount for all festival filmgoers.



In addition, the BLVD Hotel and Suites is offering discounted hotel accommodations for filmmakers and attendees. Please support our sponsors California Film Commission, BLVD Hotel and Suites, Ernest Packaging Solutions, DCP for All, Burrata House, Complete Production Group Hollywood, ASIS Entertainment Insurance, Arena Cinema Lounge, and Film Freeway.



For more information about the festival, including film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit goldenstatefilmfestival.com Hollywood, CA, February 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Get ready for a very exciting 10-day event at the third annual Golden State Film Festival featuring independent film screenings beginning Friday, February 21 and continuing through Sunday, March 1 at the world-renowned TCL Chinese Theatre at The Hollywood & Highland Center. Festival Programmer Peter Greene is especially excited about this year’s lineup and urges filmgoers to support independent film and our fabulous filmmakers.“We have expanded this year’s Golden State Film Festival with two theatres screening independent films concurrently at The TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood,” said Jon Gursha, Golden State Festival Director and Founder. The festival will host a party and panel on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 pm at THE JAPAN HOUSE, also located at The Hollywood & Highland Center, sponsored by The California Film Commission who will present to a panel discussion for filmmakers and attendees entitled, “Low Budget Filmmaking Done Right.” Additionally, Cabo Wabo Cantina located at Hollywood & Highland will feature special food and drink prices for filmmakers, actors, directors, and producers before and after the panel.The 2020 Golden State Film Festival Awards Ceremony and Closing Party will be held on Monday, March 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. At the event Festival Director Jon Gursha and Program Director Peter Greene will announce all the award-winners including the Grand Prize Feature and Grand Prize Short Film, which will each receive a week-long theatrical run at LA’s Pre-eminent independent movie theater The Arena Cinema Lounge located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Also, the well-reviewed eatery Burrata House, which just opened their latest location at Hollywood and Highland, will offer a special discount for all festival filmgoers.In addition, the BLVD Hotel and Suites is offering discounted hotel accommodations for filmmakers and attendees. Please support our sponsors California Film Commission, BLVD Hotel and Suites, Ernest Packaging Solutions, DCP for All, Burrata House, Complete Production Group Hollywood, ASIS Entertainment Insurance, Arena Cinema Lounge, and Film Freeway.For more information about the festival, including film screenings, tickets and general information, please visit goldenstatefilmfestival.com Contact Information Golden State Film Festival

Jon Gursha

818-633-5404



www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com

Attached Files

Golden State Film Festival Golden State Film Festival Filename: GoldenStateFilmFestival2020Ba.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Golden State Film Festival