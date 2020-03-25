Pastor Dottie Keisler Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Pastor Dottie Keisler

Rev. Dottie Keisler is a pastor and the founder of Begin a New Life Ministry International Inc./A New Beginning Christian Life Center. With 20 years experience, she is responsible for the overall operations of the nonprofit ministry and center. It is a Christ centered recovery program focusing on alcohol and drug abuse, depression, anxiety, family restoration, job training and homelessness. Dottie is responsible for counseling those in the prison system, public speaking, and community outreach.



Pastor Keisler received her A.A. from the University of Southern California. In her spare time, she enjoys walking.



For housing and other types of assistance and further information, please contact Pastor Keisler at (803) 238-4675.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Lexington, SC, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pastor Dottie Keisler of Lexington, South Carolina has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and nonprofit services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



