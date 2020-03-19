Best Restaurant Website of 2020 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer. Boston, MA, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the Best Restaurant Websites in the world as part of their 24th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at the www.WebAward.org . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including restaurant web sites, based on the seven criteria of a successful Web site. The deadline for restaurant web sites to enter to be judged is May 29, 2020.“Restaurant industry marketing has been truly transformed by the Internet,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “People have many choices when it comes to how to spend their dining dollars and the first thing they often turn to is a restaurant’s website. Having that aspect of your restaurant website reviewed is just one benefit of participating in the annual WebAward program. Being named an ‘award-winner’ can help with marketing as well.”Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the advertising category is judged against other advertising entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.Here are some recent Best Restaurant WebAward winners:2019 - WSI for Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant2018 - TMV Group for GreatLakesCoffee.com2017 - Hooters for Hooters Website2016 - Sabre Hospitality Solutions for Olivella Restaurant Website2015 - DynamiX for Marlow's Tavern2014 - Gourmet Marketing for Agozar Cuban Bistro2013 - SapientNitro for Bertucci’s Rebranding Campaign2012 - LeapFrog Interactive / Texas Roadhouse for Texas Roadhouse Mobile App2011 - The Zimmerman Agency for Bull & Bear Orlando2010 - Empower MediaMarketing for Red Robin Restaurants Website RedesignAll restaurant entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Restaurant wishing to be considered for the Best Restaurant Website can submit their website for consideration at WebAward.org Winners of a WebAward in the restaurant category will also receive:· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement· Increased visibility for their company· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO· A highlight for your resume.· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workersThe 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.