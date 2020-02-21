Fenway Group Announces Newest Client Partner

Press Releases Fenway Group Press Release Share Blog

Fenway Group’s mission is to develop the next generation of technologists by providing clients an effective complement or offset to traditional offshore and contractor technology services. Providing capabilities and capacity to its clients, Fenway Group is the domestic extension of their IT organization. Dedicated teams of senior and associate consultants located at on-campus Centers of Excellence (CoEs), provide 100% U.S. based technology outsourcing services where clients benefit from onshore security, seamless communication, and on-time delivery at globally competitive economics. Dallas, TX, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fenway Group is pleased to welcome Glen Cudmore as their newest client partner. Glen comes to Fenway Group from Bottle Rocket Studios, a Dallas-based digital experience consultancy. He is bringing over 20 years of experience in consultative sales to Fenway Group’s mission of developing the next generation of technologists.Fenway Group believes in Glen’s ability to not only stimulate business growth but also further the culture. "Glen is an outstanding addition to our client partner team. He drives solution awareness to the market through a rare blend of technical savvy, client focus, and situational fluency," said Martin Santora, CEO. "His skill set spans all aspects of sales, and we are really excited to have him join Fenway Group."As Fenway Group’s latest client partner, Glen will guide each client in realizing their unique business objectives by providing insight through Fenway Group’s responsive technical capabilities. Along with teams of senior and next-generation technologists, Glen will be a steward of Fenway Group’s goal to build trusted, long term partnerships while providing sustained productivity and supply an untapped pipeline of IT talent, through each client engagement.“One of my most favorite quotes is ‘A small group of determined and like-minded people can change the course of history.’ by Mahatma Gandhi. That is the feeling that I have about our mission at Fenway Group,” states Glen about Fenway Group’s mission to develop the next generation of technologists.About Fenway GroupFenway Group’s mission is to develop the next generation of technologists by providing clients an effective complement or offset to traditional offshore and contractor technology services. Providing capabilities and capacity to its clients, Fenway Group is the domestic extension of their IT organization. Dedicated teams of senior and associate consultants located at on-campus Centers of Excellence (CoEs), provide 100% U.S. based technology outsourcing services where clients benefit from onshore security, seamless communication, and on-time delivery at globally competitive economics. Contact Information Fenway Group

