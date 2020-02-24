DECK 7 Interviews Praveena Patchipulusu, Director QA at HPE

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Praveena discusses her role at HPE, life as a woman in technology and her mantra for success.

Praveena is a mother of two energetic kids, a girl and boy, who loves spending time with them and has been lucky to do so with the right work-life balance while working at HPE Nimble Storage team for more than 5 years.



At HPE, Praveena is responsible for project deliveries, strategies, vision for QA team, people leadership, managing budget for the QA team which includes even release management, delivering products keep the customer in mind. She looks over all the QA functions including manual and automation, working with cross organization leadership to deliver high-quality products on time with the given hardware and people resources.



Praveena also works with product management in defining the product and development counterpart to work on designing and defining the actual engineering design for the product and the customer support.



“At HPE, I’ve met and worked with excellent leaders, teams and individual. I’m proud of this vibrant environment that has strong women, who are great inspiration to all and motivate with their leadership skills and ability to balance their work-personal responsibilities,” says Praveena.



About DECK 7:



