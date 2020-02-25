HanJung Special Vehicle, Korea’s Flagship Special Vehicle Maker, Ranging from Wing Bodies & Refrigerated Vans to Variable Axles and Reefer Containers, Launches Its Brand

Press Releases HanJung Special Vehicle Co., Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

HanJung Special Vehicle is a dedicated special vehicle maker, and the company has the advantage that it can make vehicles with parts and materials suitable for consumers’ preference, instead of the products that vehicle makers have already set. With such an advantage, the company expects a successful brand launch in the U.S., one of the largest auto markets in the world.





The company’s domestic sales show an explosive average annual growth of 127% from KRW 7 billion in 2015 to KRW 15.5 billion and to KRW 38.1 billion. The driving force of the company’s growth is its excellent production capabilities and excellent technological capabilities which support the production capabilities.



HanJung Special Vehicle uses parts imported from Germany that have outstanding water-resistance and durability, to produce excellent quality products that meet customer needs, such as the honeycomb panel that is used to manufacture doors for wing bodies and refrigerated vans. The honeycomb panel has the advantage of being a third of the weight of existing panels.



HanJung Special Vehicle is already exporting its products to Mongolia and China and is preparing for a brand launch in the U.S. market.



The global sales volume of passenger cars was 71 million, taking up 73.2% of the total sales volume in 2017, and the global sales volume of commercial vehicles such as special vehicles including trucks and buses was 26 million, taking up 26.8% of the total sales in 2017.



In the commercial vehicle markets of developed countries, the market classification between truck makers and special vehicle markers is clear. In the U.S., special vehicles are made only through dedicated special vehicle makers, as a result of respecting consumers’ diversity, unlike in Korea.



