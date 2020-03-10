Launch of Moonworkers Payroll, UK

Moonworkers, a payroll management software company, announced today the launch of its industry-leading payroll capabilities in the UK market. Moonworkers aims to make the overall pay experience more desirable for the workforce by ensuring timely payments after the job is completed and enabling negotiations at the booking stage.





“With the rollout of Moonworkers Payroll in UK, it brings together payroll, HR management and talent finder functionality. This gives UK employers access to award-winning talent as well as a purpose-built software that manages the entire workforce lifecycle,” said Nicolas Croix, Founder and CEO, Moonworkers. “By adopting one consolidated solution, we believe companies can better engage and manage their people – and ultimately work smarter by saving time and ensuring efficiency. We see significant opportunity in the UK market, as this a unique proposition that is also cost-effective,” concluded Nicolas.



Moonworkers aims to make the overall pay experience more desirable for the workforce by ensuring timely payments after the job is completed and enabling negotiations at the booking stage. Leveraging Moonworkers cloud - technology and real time calculation for net pay, payroll teams can access and audit data continuously through the pay period. Using Moonworker's payroll offering, companies will be able to access a HMRC-approved, robust and trusted payroll solution.



“The gig-economy is becoming a popular way of working, with the modern workplace becoming more focused on delivering quality work, by working remotely and enjoying flexibility. People are stressing on work-life balance,” said Nicolas Croix, CEO, Moonworkers. “This can present challenges, particularly as regulatory environments change and become more complex, and we believe our solution will transform the way companies pay and manage their people.”



By using Moonworkers, companies will be able to better engage their workforce and drive efficiency, productivity, and accuracy. The platform has a desktop version for companies, and has launched an app for workers.



The main features of the companies dashboard are:

· Payroll accuracy: Companies can easily pay workers accurately and on time with the continuous calculation of net pay.

· HR Management: Companies can sign e-contracts, check worker's right to work in the UK, enable auto-enrolment, approve worker's timesheets, that enable auto-generation of payslips/ invoices depending on the employment type.

· Talent acquisition and retention: Companies can find, recruit and rate the best talent with an end-to-end talent management solution.

· Mitigate compliance risk: Moonworkers helps enable companies to maintain compliance with HR requirements by automating and incorporating a number of legislative and regulatory requirements through flexible configuration options.



The main features of the talent app are:

· Talent can showcase their brand profile: Talent can easily link their social media profiles and self-rate their calibre.

· Talent can get connected with trusted employers: Talent can easily check reviews and ratings of employers. They can also chat with the previous workers of employers to get feedback.

· Talent get paid on-time, every-time: Talent will get job offers, negotiate and ensure getting paid on-time

· Talent could increase their take-home pay: Moonworkers does not charge the companies any recruitment fees, hence the talent's take home pay increases

· Talent will be able to manage all your documents in one place: Talent can track timesheets, generate invoices/ payslips and also access HMRC's statutory documents within the app.



