HCC Embedded Announces OPEN Alliance TC8 Test Suite for Validating TCP/IP Stacks in Automotive Environment

HCC Safety Integration TestBench includes TCP/IP tests specified within the TC8 Ethernet ECU test specification to ensure reliable automotive networking.

San Francisco, CA, February 26, 2020 --(



The HCC Safety Integration TestBench is available to assist software developers with the integration of HCC’s Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) TCP/IPv4 network stack. It includes the comprehensive test suite for both coverage and functional validation, which can be executed in a development environment and identically during target integration. This new test suite implements all the TCP/IP tests specified within the TC8 automotive Ethernet ECU test specification and enables engineers to verify that the target TCP/IP stack conforms to this minimum specification for consistent communication within automobiles.



Because these TC8 test suites are part of HCC’s Safety Integration TestBench, automotive developers can take an off-the-shelf test suite and not only prove that their network stack conforms to TC8 during development, but also run the tests on the integrated vehicle. In addition, developers can test other network stacks independent of implementation and compare results. The new TC8 test cases complement HCC’s already available AUTOSAR test suite for TCP/IP.



“HCC is committed to providing trusted reusable software components to help accelerate the development of automotive systems,” said Dave Hughes, CEO, HCC Embedded. “To this end, we are adding industry-developed and recognized test specifications to the process of validating our software. The Safety Integration TestBench is an integral part of HCC’s effort to help customers validate SEooCs both in development and during target integration.”



HCC at Embedded World: Safety Integration TestBench Demonstration of TC8 Test Cases



Visit HCC at Embedded World, Hall 4-318, 25–27 February in Nuremberg, Germany, to:

· See HCC's Safety Integration TestBench on display, showing HCC’s implementation of TC8 test cases to verify its SafeTCPIP stack.

· Learn how HCC’s SEooC approach is helping to accelerate the development of automotive systems through the use of reusable safety components.



For more information, visit: https://www.hcc-embedded.com/safety.



About HCC Embedded

Angie Hatfield, Media Relations

425-941-2895



hcc-embedded.com



