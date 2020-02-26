PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SureFire Digital Media Recognizes Brian Kutayiah


Brian Kutayiah is in the top 5% of Allstate Agents and one of the top performers on the SureFire Digital Media Roster of clients. SureFire Digital Media is host to some of the nation's top-performing insurance agents and Brian Kutayiah has been in the top 1% of Agents for the last 5 years running.

Long Island, NY, February 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- SureFire Digital Media recognizes Brian Kutayiah as Agent of The Month. Brian Kutayiah is in the top 5% of Agents at his company and one of the top performers on the SureFire Digital Media Roster of clients. SureFire Digital Media is host to some of the nation's top-performing insurance agencies and Brian Kutayiah has been in the top 1% of Agents for the last 5 years running.

Brian is based in New York and has won multiple awards in his career. Brian has won Honor Ring, recognizing top performing agents, 3 years running. Brian was also selected to participate on the National Advisory Board for one of the top 5 insurance carriers in the country, and received a National Conference Award. Brian is deeply connected to his local community and last year participated in organizing an event that feed 300 homeless people in New York.

Brian is dedicated not only to improving his community and growing his business but in the advancement of his team members. "I'm driven to build a massive book of business by helping my team reach their full potential and helping them achieve their professional goals," said Brian when speaking about his success as an Insurance Agent in the last 2 years. "I have personally helped 12 people achieve their goal of owning their own insurance agency. I am always a big picture thinker and make decisions with a long term vision which has always served me well in my career. I think a lot of insurance agents make the mistake of making too many short term decisions."

SureFire is honored to work with and watch Brian Kutayiah build his agency, serve his community, and help his team members advance. For these reasons, SureFire Digital Media is excited to recognize Brian as Agent of The Month.
