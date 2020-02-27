Homebuyers Stake a Claim on Homesites Ahead of North Cove Grand Opening

Press Releases PulteGroup - Georgia Press Release Share Blog

About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Atlanta, GA, February 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This past weekend, Pulte Homes hosted a VIP Event at its newest addition to the Forsyth County real estate market for prospects interested in becoming the first homeowners in North Cove. During the event, over 100 attendees had an exclusive opportunity to get a head start on the homebuying process by viewing available homesites, meeting with sales consultants and pricing their ideal home and homesite at the Cumming community. On Saturday, February 29, Pulte will release its first 18 North Cove homesites for purchase on a first come, first served basis. Hosted at 2080 Buford Dam Road in Cumming from noon to 6 p.m., this event is open to all prospective buyers looking to get a jump on the first round of premium homesites.“After witnessing the tremendous excitement expressed during the VIP Event, I am confident that North Cove will prove to be a highly sought-after community for homebuyers in all stages of life,” said Pablo Rivas, VP of Sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division. “Named one of the Top 20 Best Cities to Live in Georgia in 2019, North Cove is located in a terrific area of the City of Cumming, surrounded by parks, golf courses, shopping, dining and the crystal blue waters of Lake Lanier. Not to mention the fact that residents get to enjoy low Forsyth County taxes.”Featuring 319 total homes upon completion, North Cove consists of four distinct areas with 13 Life Tested® home designs throughout:Opening February 29, 2020 –· Harbor Shore single family homes with a smaller footprint from $306,990· Waters Cove single-family ranch homes with lofts from $354,990· Bayside single-family homes with a larger footprint from $383,990Coming Summer 2020 –· The Landings townhomes from high $200sNorth Cove’s location is just one of many hallmarks of this Forsyth County community. Situated two miles from GA-400, North Cove provides its residents with easy access to Alpharetta and Atlanta during workday commutes. And with Lake Lanier directly across the street, there are endless possibilities for lakeside picnics, boating, water sports, swimming, fishing and fun in the sun. Of course, with planned amenities like pool, clubhouse and tennis courts, there’s no need to leave the neighborhood in search of recreation. An ideal fit for families at every stage of life, North Cove residents enjoy convenience to Cumming Marketplace and students are afforded access to Forsyth County’s Mashburn Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Forsyth Central High Schools. For more information about North Cove, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to call (678) 726-5646 or visit the community’s website at www.pulte.com.About Pulte Homes: Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



