Liner Entertainment Group LLC Signs Female Pop Singer Carolyn Marie

Liner Entertainment Group LLC, a Talent Management Firm in Houston Texas, has signed Female Pop Singer/Songwriter Carolyn Marie to an Exclusive Management Deal.





Houston, TX, March 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Female Pop singer/songwriter Carolyn Marie has signed an Exclusive Management deal with Talent Management Firm Liner Entertainment Group LLC in Houston, Texas. Dianna Liner is the CEO of Liner Entertainment Group LLC, and discovered the talented artist when their A&R and Promotions director submitted her for consideration. After review of her music, videos etc, Dianna Liner and team felt she was the perfect fit for the firm, and has the potential to be a big success in the music and entertainment industry.Carolyn Marie captures the hearts of fans with her honest lyrics, catchy melodies, and smooth moves on the dance floor. This New Jersey native has established a global fan-base with her glowing smile, bouncing curls, and trademark blend of pop, rock, and dance vibes. In 2018, The Recording Academy placed Carolyn Marie on its Official Ballot for The 61st Annual Grammy Awards in the following categories: Best Pop Vocal Album ("Carolyn Marie"), Best Rock Performance ("Who Do You Think You Are" and "Man Eater"), and Best Music Video ("Man Eater"). She performed along side Boy George & Culture Club and The Thompson Twins at the legendary Stone Pony, and has played huge festivals along the East Coast.Carolyn Marie won Discover Lehigh Valley's "Discovered Artist" award in the 2019 Lehigh Valley Music Awards. She has been featured in iconic media outlets like J-14 Magazine, Popdust, AXS TV, CelebMix, California Music Channel, and more. Not only this, but Carolyn Marie has garnered international success on the iTunes Dance Charts in Japan with the upbeat, free spirited club hit "Our Favorite Song," and topped the charts in Korea on bugs.kr (Korea's iTunes Equivalent) with her raw, emotional ballad, "The Moment." You can also catch Carolyn Marie on her YouTube channel where she post weekly videos collaborating with some of today's biggest brands and shedding light on unique start ups in beauty, fashion, and music! No stranger to hard work and success, Carolyn Marie is determined to turn her childhood dream into an empire...one record at a time.Dianna Liner and her team at Liner Entertainment Group LLC will handle the day to day career of Carolyn Marie. The Liner Entertainment Group Team will be working on everything from booking shows, as well as arranging a booking agent for her, doing her PR as well as submitting her to record labels for signing considerations.Follow and Like Carolyn on Social MediaInstagram: http://instagram.com/CarolynMariex3YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/carolynmariex3Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/CarolynMariex3Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarolynMariex3 Contact Information Liner Entertainment Group
Dianna Liner
281-402-1217
https://linerentertainmentgroup.com/

Dianna Liner

281-402-1217



https://linerentertainmentgroup.com/



