Press Releases Cubby Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Cubby: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Cubby, a Nationwide Luggage Storage Service, Launches Its Popular Services in Austin

The leading luggage storage service has extended its operations to include Austin, along with other cities in Texas.





The company offers its services for prices as low as $5.90 per day/bag for the first day and $3.90 for additional days. With insurance, they offer services up to $750.



What makes Cubby stand out is that it provides convenient and favorable locations in different cities so travelers have easy access to their luggage.



The service connects frequent travelers with local businesses and partner locations to store their luggage in a safe and secure place.



One of their best features is that their partnered locations have working CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of their clients’ belongings.



“Our main focus and goals are to make traveling safe for those who are traveling for a short period of time,” commented the representative of the company. “Carrying heavy luggage is exhausting and inconvenient, especially for those who travel frequently. Exploring Austin with luggage is difficult and hectic. We take away the stress of carrying heavy bags around so our clients can enjoy their stay without any worries,” a representative of Cubby stated, discussing the advantages of using their services.



The process of booking Cubby luggage storage is a simple 3-step process:



1. Search for a nearby location,

2. Select the storage partner location,

3. Book online.



“We’ve made everything easy for travelers,” continued the representative. “Just drop-off the bags, secure it with a uniquely-coded, tamper-proof Cubby bag seal provided at the location. The pickup process is a breeze. All you have to do is show the booking confirmation with a photo ID.”



Cubby is built on the founding principle of safety and security. They have designed the whole process to compliment that. All of their locations are vetted and trained to provide excellent customer service.



Cubby offers Luggage storage services near Austin Airport, Downtown, Megabus Station/UTA, and Zilker neighborhood.



Besides



About Cubby:

Cubby is an online bag and luggage storage solution service. Available in 10 cities, Cubby helps travelers find temporary safe storage for their possessions. They have recently opened their services in Austin.



Contact:

Website: https://choosecubby.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choosecubby

Twitter: https://twitter.com/choosecubby

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/choosecubby/

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/choosecubby

Email: care@choosecubby.com

Locations: Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Galveston, Fort Worth, Boston, Houston, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and San Antonio. Austin, TX, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With more than 10 locations in the U.S., Cubby, a leading luggage storage system, has expanded its services to Austin, Texas.The company offers its services for prices as low as $5.90 per day/bag for the first day and $3.90 for additional days. With insurance, they offer services up to $750.What makes Cubby stand out is that it provides convenient and favorable locations in different cities so travelers have easy access to their luggage.The service connects frequent travelers with local businesses and partner locations to store their luggage in a safe and secure place.One of their best features is that their partnered locations have working CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of their clients’ belongings.“Our main focus and goals are to make traveling safe for those who are traveling for a short period of time,” commented the representative of the company. “Carrying heavy luggage is exhausting and inconvenient, especially for those who travel frequently. Exploring Austin with luggage is difficult and hectic. We take away the stress of carrying heavy bags around so our clients can enjoy their stay without any worries,” a representative of Cubby stated, discussing the advantages of using their services.The process of booking Cubby luggage storage is a simple 3-step process:1. Search for a nearby location,2. Select the storage partner location,3. Book online.“We’ve made everything easy for travelers,” continued the representative. “Just drop-off the bags, secure it with a uniquely-coded, tamper-proof Cubby bag seal provided at the location. The pickup process is a breeze. All you have to do is show the booking confirmation with a photo ID.”Cubby is built on the founding principle of safety and security. They have designed the whole process to compliment that. All of their locations are vetted and trained to provide excellent customer service.Cubby offers Luggage storage services near Austin Airport, Downtown, Megabus Station/UTA, and Zilker neighborhood.Besides Austin , their affordable luggage storage service is available in Dallas, Atlanta, Galveston, Fort Worth, Boston, Houston, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and San Antonio.About Cubby:Cubby is an online bag and luggage storage solution service. Available in 10 cities, Cubby helps travelers find temporary safe storage for their possessions. They have recently opened their services in Austin.Contact:Website: https://choosecubby.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/choosecubbyTwitter: https://twitter.com/choosecubbyInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/choosecubby/Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/choosecubbyEmail: care@choosecubby.comLocations: Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Galveston, Fort Worth, Boston, Houston, Washington D.C., Las Vegas, and San Antonio. Contact Information Cubby

Sangeetha Duraisamy

817-903-1032



https://choosecubby.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cubby