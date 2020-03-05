Chicagoland Championship Wrestling Comes to Pro Wrestling Tees

Press Releases Koriander Publishing Press Release

With artwork provided by Koriander Publishing, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling launches a new line of apparel on Pro Wrestling Tees, the largest wrestling merchandise website currently operating.

Pro Wrestling Tees is the largest online store for pro wrestling merchandise, boasting an ever expanding library of DVD’s, posters, action figures and it’s most well known merchandise, hand crafted t-shirts. Founded in 2013 originally as an off-shoot of the One Hour Tees label, the website has an ever expanding roster of professional wrestling organizations and wrestlers selling their merchandise through their Chicago based headquarters, including such names as Kikutaro, Chicago’s own Colt Cabana, Ace Steel, Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart, WCW alumni DDP, Arn Anderson and Booker T ECW alumni Dean Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Raven and Terry Funk, Ring of Honor’s Delirious, Jay Lethal and PCO, TNA iMPACT alumni Austin Aries and Jeff Jarrett just to name a few, and they are also the official t-shirt store for AEW with exclusive shops set aside for former AEW world heavyweight champion Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, Jungle Boy and The Young Bucks. Pro Wrestling Tees is also selling merchandise with the blessings of the families of Eddie Guerrero and Vader.



T-Shirt designs will be provided for Chicagoland Championship Wrestling for the new partnership from Koriander Publishing founder Koriander Bullard via fresh and dynamic artwork. The cartoonist plans to helm a new line of colorful designs for the promotion ahead of it’s April 4th debut TV taping in Michigan City, Indiana, as well as exclusive designs for the bi-weekly television show Pro Wrestling Tonight, which currently airs on ALCO-TV on Comcast channel 99 and on YouTube.



Chicagoland Championship Wrestling’s line of apparel will be an ambitious and inclusive set with t-shirt sizes ranging from children’s to men’s, women’s and unisex sizes up to 5XL with an extensive number of colors to be available throughout 2020.



Koriander Bullard

606-260-1677



www.korianderake.com



