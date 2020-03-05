Blue Shark Vodka Introduces 1.75L Bottles

Press Releases Daytoon, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Larger Bottles to Debut in all North Carolina ABC Stores in April





“The demand for Blue Shark Vodka has been incredible, and we want to continue to provide our vodka to our excited devotees and new customers,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist. “People don’t want to throw the bottles away, and we totally understand. They’re beautiful, unique and unlike any other liquor bottle available. So, we want to complement our supply with the 1.75-liter bottles.”



The larger (almost one-half gallon) locally sourced bottles were set to debut this summer in ABC stores statewide, but production and bottling has been ramped up to mark an earlier debut in April.



Bloomquist added, “We will continue to spread the word about our artistic endeavor, which is displayed in the craft we produce and their beautiful bottles.”



Perhaps most importantly, the new 1.75-liter bottles are filled with the same great vodka using the same process, ingredients, and recipe. Blue Shark Vodka is wedded to their consist forward leaning vision to making this small batch, North Carolina distillery a nation and international cornerstone in the vodka liquor market.



A division of Daytoon, Inc., Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores.



About Blue Shark Vodka

Blue Shark Vodka is a family owned and operated vodka company and distillery that debuted in 2019 based out of Wrightsville Beach, NC, with a love and admiration for the coast. The initial run of Blue Shark Vodka sold out quicker than anticipated over the summer and early fall. After a late October corn harvest, bottles were once again available to North Carolina consumers over the holidays through ABC stores. The company is sharpening its philanthropic focus on the dilemma of blue sharks. Blue Sharks, or blues, are among the most docile of all shark species. Accordingly, Blue Shark Vodka is continuing to work on ways to preserve this highly misunderstood member of the shark family. Please join them as they move nationwide over the next 24 months and globally over the next 3-4 years in producing, "Blue Shark Vodka-the shark without a bite!"

Mark Bloomquist

336-420-8060



www.daytoon.com



