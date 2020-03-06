Christine McKay Joins Board of Directors for Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe)

Press Releases Venn Negotiation Press Release Share Blog

Both McKay’s personal and professional background gives her valuable insight into the obstacles and opportunities facing MOSTe scholars. McKay was a high school honor student turned unwed teen mom and homeless. McKay spent eight years on and off welfare before making the decision to create a different life for herself and her daughters.



“It is an honor to join the Board of MOSTe and to support the educational and professional growth of young women in the LA area,” says McKay, “In life, we have to persevere and overcome. I am excited to help create opportunities for others and contribute to their success.”



McKay attended Berkshire Community College, MA, and earned scholarships to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in NY. McKay’s early career was in international Mergers & Acquisitions; McKay earned her MBA from Harvard Business School. She’s enjoyed a successful career as a corporate executive and consulting leader, M&A and divestiture expert, and international business professional in multiple industries.



Venn Negotiation was launched out of a passion for helping others find common ground and resolving complex business issues. McKay’s 26 years of experience and her dedication to her clients’ success allow her to accelerate the negotiation process and positively impact profitability.



MOSTe (Motivating Our Students Through Experience), a 501(c)(3), mentors and empowers girls from underserved areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women. MOSTe’s vision is to develop women who are confidant, career-focused agents of social change. (https://www.moste.org)



