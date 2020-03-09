Escarpment Press to Release New Book Shedding Light on WWII Incident

Escarpment Press is pleased to announce the release of a new historical fiction work by author Gene Masters. "The Laconia Incident" is a new look at an old occurrence from World War II. Although the book is historical fiction, most of what’s in it is drawn from actual fact. This is the author, Masters' third offering, the other two being, "Silent Warriors: Submarine Warfare in the Pacific" and "Operation Exodus."





"The Laconia Incident" is slated for release by Escarpment Press in paperback on March 30, with pre-ordering of the Kindle edition available now on Amazon.com. Those who pre-order will benefit from the lower pre-order price of $2.99 (the eBook will list for $3.99 when it is officially published). The paperback will be listed at $11.95. Indian Land, SC, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Laconia Incident is the true story of Korvettenkapitan Werner Hartenstein, captain of the WWII German submarine U-156. It is Hartenstein's boat that attacks and sinks the HMT Laconia on September 12, 1942. The subsequent, unprecedented, actions taken by him, his crew, and the German U-Boat Command, after the actual torpedoing and sinking of the Laconia, make a truly amazing tale. It's a story of how civility and mercy survive, even amidst the savagery and brutality of all-out war. It also shows how even the best-intentioned efforts can be foiled by stubborn adherence to well-established preconceptions, even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.