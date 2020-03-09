Escarpment Press to Release New Book Shedding Light on WWII Incident

Indian Land, SC, March 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Laconia Incident is the true story of Korvettenkapitan Werner Hartenstein, captain of the WWII German submarine U-156. It is Hartenstein’s boat that attacks and sinks the HMT Laconia on September 12, 1942. The subsequent, unprecedented, actions taken by him, his crew, and the German U-Boat Command, after the actual torpedoing and sinking of the Laconia, make a truly amazing tale. It’s a story of how civility and mercy survive, even amidst the savagery and brutality of all-out war. It also shows how even the best-intentioned efforts can be foiled by stubborn adherence to well-established preconceptions, even in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
"The Laconia Incident" is slated for release by Escarpment Press in paperback on March 30, with pre-ordering of the Kindle edition available now on Amazon.com. Those who pre-order will benefit from the lower pre-order price of $2.99 (the eBook will list for $3.99 when it is officially published). The paperback will be listed at $11.95.