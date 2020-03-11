Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 Complimented Christie’s RGB Laser at Carnival Cinemas



The occasion was graced with Christie laser projector, Dolby Atmos Sound and Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2. What makes Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 screens an ideal choice for a laser projection screen, is its seamless clarity and maximised black levels. The attendees at the event attested these facts and appreciated the speckle-free experience that happens due to Galalite’s innovative LENSRAY technology. The audience was truly enthralled and could notice the clear difference between an ordinary screen vis-a-vis a Galalite screen.



Mr A. Harivas, Head of TSR stated, "The only reason that the speckles on the screen are reduced is due to Galalite screens’ technology. We can now enjoy the beauty of laser projection speckle free."



Mr Rajesh Thadani, Head of Distribution, PEN Studios shares his experience saying he has had the opportunity to view movies in other cinemas, but the superior video quality and image output that he noticed with Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 screen was a different and truly enjoyable experience. He further stated that he would recommend Galalite screens to everyone.



To know more about the world’s first RGB laser projection screen -

https://www.galalitescreens.com/mirage-xdl-1-2/



About Galalite screens



Taha Kagalwala

+91986782655



https://www.galalitescreens.com/



