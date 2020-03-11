Nashville Aid Provided by Absolute Storage Management

Press Releases Absolute Storage Management Press Release Share Blog

Nashville area properties, managed by Absolute Storage Management, are offering tornado aid.





The below ASM managed facilities are offering free storage and other needed supplies to help with recovery such as boxes, tarps, and at some facilities, truck rentals. Additionally, these locations are accepting donations such as non-perishable food and water donations in partnership with The Red Cross.



Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details.



Participating Facilities



Brentwood Self Storage

1714 General George Patton Dr.

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-371-8030



Cool Springs Self Storage

258 Mallory Station Rd.

Franklin, TN 37067

615-771-7672



Franklin Storage @ Downs Blvd.

500 Downs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37067

615-807-1543



Goodview Storage

149 Goodview Way

Gallatin, TN 37066

615-451-2001



New Shackle Self Storage

92 New Shackle Island Road

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-447-3640



Will Stor

1476 Gallatin Pike North

Madison, TN 37122

615-610-2328



Go Store It

166 Belinda Pkwy.

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

615-758-5700



100 Oaks Self Storage

4320 Kenilwood Drive

Nashville, TN 37204

615-312-7100



Abbott Trinity Self Storage

2021 Pittway Dr.

Nashville, TN 37207

615-226-4300



Abbott West Self Storage

3020 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

615-320-5700



Melrose Self Storage

700 Inverness Ave.

Nashville, TN 37204

615-739-6856



Whites Creek Self Storage

2730 White Creek Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

615-876-2202



Highway 31 Storage

4792 Columbia Ave.

Thompson Station, TN 37179

Jasmin Jones

678-779-1978



absolutemgmt.com



