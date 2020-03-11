PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Nashville Aid Provided by Absolute Storage Management


Nashville area properties, managed by Absolute Storage Management, are offering tornado aid.

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Eighteen properties in Nashville and the surrounding cities, managed by Absolute Storage Management (ASM), are offering relief to residents who stand to be impacted by the recent tornado tragedy.

The below ASM managed facilities are offering free storage and other needed supplies to help with recovery such as boxes, tarps, and at some facilities, truck rentals. Additionally, these locations are accepting donations such as non-perishable food and water donations in partnership with The Red Cross.

Residents seeking more information about the free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city). Exclusions based on availability apply. Contact the nearest location for details.

Participating Facilities

Brentwood Self Storage
1714 General George Patton Dr.
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-371-8030

Cool Springs Self Storage
258 Mallory Station Rd.
Franklin, TN 37067
615-771-7672

Franklin Storage @ Downs Blvd.
500 Downs Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
615-807-1543

Goodview Storage
149 Goodview Way
Gallatin, TN 37066
615-451-2001

New Shackle Self Storage
92 New Shackle Island Road
Hendersonville, TN 37075
615-447-3640

Will Stor
1476 Gallatin Pike North
Madison, TN 37122
615-610-2328

Go Store It
166 Belinda Pkwy.
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
615-758-5700

100 Oaks Self Storage
4320 Kenilwood Drive
Nashville, TN 37204
615-312-7100

Abbott Trinity Self Storage
2021 Pittway Dr.
Nashville, TN 37207
615-226-4300

Abbott West Self Storage
3020 Charlotte Ave.
Nashville, TN 37209
615-320-5700

Melrose Self Storage
700 Inverness Ave.
Nashville, TN 37204
615-739-6856

Whites Creek Self Storage
2730 White Creek Pike
Nashville, TN 37207
615-876-2202

Highway 31 Storage
4792 Columbia Ave.
Thompson Station, TN 37179
615-794-8825
Contact Information
Absolute Storage Management
Jasmin Jones
678-779-1978
Contact
absolutemgmt.com

