Cameron Cowan Releases His New Short Story Collection; an Unfinished Coloring Book

"I'm really excited to release this collection. I was inspired by my habit of adult coloring when I created the title for the collection. I liked the idea of having just a few colors and a sort of incomplete picture but where you can imagine more. I like to write stories that are almost like a series of polaroids, just a snapshot of a moment or an idea. I don't give you everything you need, just a few snapshots."



The collection includes:



The Diner

What happens to the employees of a diner that is being torn down to make way for a new interstate? This is their last night in The Diner.



The Swedish Connection

Two artists, one relationship failing, and a really bad bottle of alcohol. Two men talk about their lives, their hurts, and their problems over one really bad bottle of vodka that they can't stop drinking.



The Kingdom of Nordstrom

The world has ended and the air had gone sour. One drifter finds a colony of people surviving in a derelict mall in Tacoma. Will he stay in this new kingdom or will he continue to wander the highways?



America Discount World

Set in the near future, America's cultural heritage is on sale to the highest bidder. Dale has made a life selling off America's cultural heritage and when a soon-to-be-divorced reporter comes to interview him about it; a new relationship just may form.



The Classy Drug Dealer

Andrej leads a quiet life running his dry cleaning and laundrette. However, it is only a front for his real business. When the consequences of his actions walk through the door one night, Andrej is forced to sacrifice everything, even his own life.



Beverly Gardens

Set amid the California housing crisis, 4 tenants in an aging building try to figure out how to survive in a world that is trying to kill poor people and preventing them from surviving and living.



Windswept Wastes

The cold war is on and America is building its nuclear arsenal. Set in the years at the end of Vietnam, one man gets a job making nuclear triggers at a Colorado plant. This is his story.



Sanctuary

What is a teenager is a bland suburb supposed to do on the weekends? In this story, two boys find a great place to party and we learn about the secret and seedy underworld of the American suburb.



The Ticket

Topher has just a few hours to get to the lottery office in Olympia, WA to turn in a lottery ticket that will change his life. There's only one problem: he has no way to get there. Will he make it? Can he get the money in time?



The RKO Killer

In this collection exclusive, Isaac Farben is hired by KYW radio in Chicago during the roaring 1920s to find a criminal who is making headlines for an exclusive radio interview. Farben travels with his trusty assistants Mr. and Mrs. Rustin and Anna Fowler to southern Illinois to find this man and bring him back to the radio station.



About Cameron: Cameron is an internationally published writer, thinker, storyteller, and human being currently traveling around the country exploring new areas and finding new stories. Previously, he has worked in fashion, politics, and as a marketing consultant. His previous books include Cast Iron and What the Hell Is Going On? A guide to understand our world in the age of Trump. When he is not writing fiction, he is working as Editor-in-Chief of Rouges Magazine. To learn more about Cameron or buy the new collection please visit CameronJournal.com Contact Information Widgery Omnimedia

Cameron Cowan

720-841-7752



cameronjournal.com



