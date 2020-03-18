Glagoslav Brings a New Translation from the Armenian to English Readers, Point Zero by Narek Malian

Press Releases Glagoslav Publications Press Release

Throughout the whole of human history, people would kill each other in the name of God. They did not know that the God they fought for was the God of Power. The 11th century is known for two historical religious initiatives – the Crusades and Assassins of Syria. Since the 9/11 attacks, a new tragic era of terrorism began and spread from the US and all through Europe and Asia. The tragedy in Paris, France in November 2015 urged the writer to refer to the roots of religious extremism. In the first storyline of the novel Point Zero, the author pictures the start of the Crusades by Pope Urban II in 1095. The second story takes place in 1090 in Persia, where Hassan-i Sabbāh, an Ismaili missionary, establishes an extremist religious community and seizes a fortress of Alamut. The third story is set in present day Paris in November 2015 where a young French woman called Liz, and a young Arab man called Ali fall in love and are amazed at their differences, however, Ali’s traditional and religious family makes it complicated for them to be together.



Narek Malian is a PR specialist and fiction writer. The fact that he was born into a family of priests and spent his childhood in St. Gheghard monastery, has strongly influenced his writings. He has two Master’s Degrees in International Rights and in Public Administration. He is a lecturer of “PR and Communication Ethics” at the Police Education Complex and “Strategic PR” at the Department of Sociology of Yerevan State University. He has worked as a political research specialist at Proxy PR and later established his own PR company “Peoplemeter” and later, in 2019, “Malian PR Agency.”



Title: Point Zero

Author: Narek Malian

Translator: Haykuhi Babajanyan

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894635, 9781912894642, 9781912894659

Extent: 210 pages

Price: €19.99 (PB), €22.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

