To Celebrate Russian-British Relations and the Two Countries’ WWII History, Glagoslav Publications Brings Out a Book on a Heroic City of Stalingrad and Its Links to GB

The author traces the Queen Mother’s formative years, her family life in the palace environment, her growing adoration and ascension to the British throne, how she arranged aid to Stalingrad and was ultimately named an honorary citizen of that city, and other little-known details from the life of the Queen and her circle.



With a foreword by Yuri Fokin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK in the period 1997–2000, who was personally acquainted with the Queen Mother, the book will undoubtedly appeal to the British public and to anyone interested in Russian-British relations and the two countries’ World War II history. Illustrated with photographs from private collections and from the Battle of Stalingrad Museum, some of which readers will see for the first time.



About The Author:



Natalia Kulishenko holds a master’s degree in international relations from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and now works at the Russian state agency Rossotrudnichestvo. Her master’s thesis was titled “On the establishment of relations in the ‘Big Three’ format: Russia, USA, China.”



She has often participated in prominent international forums and conferences. She has been recognized for helping to develop and maintain ties between Coventry, England, and Volgograd, Russia: the two communities which started the twin-cities movement that has now been taken up worldwide.



Her book An English Queen and Stalingrad, has had two printings in Russian (in 2011 and 2018), and won accolades from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who stated, “I am confident that this book will interest not only historians and international-relations experts, but also anyone interested in foreign affairs and diplomacy.”



Title: An English Queen and Stalingrad: The Story of Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon (1900–2002)

Author: Natalia Kulishenko

Publisher: Glagoslav Publications

Language: English

ISBN: 9781912894604, 9781912894611, 9781912894628

Extent: 240 pages

Price: €22.99 (PB), €25.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)

