Press Releases Be Mobile Neurology Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Be Mobile Neurology: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Neurologist Dr. Deborah Boland Expands Telemedicine Services to Homebound Neurological Patients





Be Mobile Neurology is accepting all patients with neurologic conditions who wish to be seen by a neurologist via telemedicine while they are unable to visit their regular specialists due to COVID-19 concerns. Appointments for televisits are available beginning on March 20, 2020.



Dr. Boland says, “For optimal health, people with neurologic conditions need continuation of medical services, and televisits allow me to make sure that there’s no interruption in their care without adding any risks. My goal is to help as many people as possible maintain good health and decrease stress about access to health care services at this time of uncertainty.”



During a televisit, the physician has the ability to perform a basic neurologic exam, just as they would for an in-person visit, while ensuring that the patient remains in a safe, healthy environment. With the global pandemic of COVID-19, telemedicine enables health care providers like Dr. Deborah Boland to treat patients in their places of residence, helping to further prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.



Patients only need access to a tablet or computer with Internet access to be seen by Dr. Boland. With this technology, she can conduct medical interviews, discuss treatment options, and observe cognitive status, movements, and mobility, including walking.



Be Mobile Neurology, which is a direct pay care practice and does not accept insurance, is offering televisits in one hour, 30-minute, and 20-minute increments to patients needing a neurologist for any neurologic condition.



In addition to this expansion of individual services, Be Mobile Neurology also offers an annual telehealth membership option for patients, which includes unlimited teleneurology visits, as well as unlimited text messages and emails.



Named “Physician of the Year" for 2019 by the Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS), Dr. Boland is one of only a handful of movement disorder specialists in Tampa Bay and is a pioneer in the mobile delivery of neurological services. In addition to her status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Boland holds current Osteopathic Physician Licenses to practice in Florida and North Carolina.



For more information about Be Mobile Neurology’s telemedicine services or to schedule a televisit, please call (813) 981-4403 or visit www.bemobileneurology.com.



About Be Mobile Neurology:

Founded by Dr. Deborah Boland in 2017, Be Mobile Neurology is Tampa Bay’s only mobile neurology private practice, blending cutting-edge care with a touch of old-fashioned medicine. As an innovative response to traditional medicine, Be Mobile Neurology offers individualized care in the comfort of the patient’s residence with unparalleled access to the neurologist. Learn more at www.bemobileneurology.com. Tampa, FL, March 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Between now and April 30, 2020, Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, a neurologist, movement disorder specialist, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, is expanding telemedicine services to help high-risk people who need neurological care and are in isolation due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.Be Mobile Neurology is accepting all patients with neurologic conditions who wish to be seen by a neurologist via telemedicine while they are unable to visit their regular specialists due to COVID-19 concerns. Appointments for televisits are available beginning on March 20, 2020.Dr. Boland says, “For optimal health, people with neurologic conditions need continuation of medical services, and televisits allow me to make sure that there’s no interruption in their care without adding any risks. My goal is to help as many people as possible maintain good health and decrease stress about access to health care services at this time of uncertainty.”During a televisit, the physician has the ability to perform a basic neurologic exam, just as they would for an in-person visit, while ensuring that the patient remains in a safe, healthy environment. With the global pandemic of COVID-19, telemedicine enables health care providers like Dr. Deborah Boland to treat patients in their places of residence, helping to further prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus.Patients only need access to a tablet or computer with Internet access to be seen by Dr. Boland. With this technology, she can conduct medical interviews, discuss treatment options, and observe cognitive status, movements, and mobility, including walking.Be Mobile Neurology, which is a direct pay care practice and does not accept insurance, is offering televisits in one hour, 30-minute, and 20-minute increments to patients needing a neurologist for any neurologic condition.In addition to this expansion of individual services, Be Mobile Neurology also offers an annual telehealth membership option for patients, which includes unlimited teleneurology visits, as well as unlimited text messages and emails.Named “Physician of the Year" for 2019 by the Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS), Dr. Boland is one of only a handful of movement disorder specialists in Tampa Bay and is a pioneer in the mobile delivery of neurological services. In addition to her status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Boland holds current Osteopathic Physician Licenses to practice in Florida and North Carolina.For more information about Be Mobile Neurology’s telemedicine services or to schedule a televisit, please call (813) 981-4403 or visit www.bemobileneurology.com.About Be Mobile Neurology:Founded by Dr. Deborah Boland in 2017, Be Mobile Neurology is Tampa Bay’s only mobile neurology private practice, blending cutting-edge care with a touch of old-fashioned medicine. As an innovative response to traditional medicine, Be Mobile Neurology offers individualized care in the comfort of the patient’s residence with unparalleled access to the neurologist. Learn more at www.bemobileneurology.com. Contact Information Audra Butler

813-337-0893





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Be Mobile Neurology