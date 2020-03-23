DECK 7 interviews Danielle Deibler, Co-Founder and CEO at Marvelous.ai

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Danielle talks about the ups and downs of her career journey as a woman in technology.

San Diego, CA, March 23, 2020 --(



Founder of Apps54 and Ignited Artists, Danielle is an entrepreneurial, innovative and seasoned executive with extensive engineering, product development/management, business development, operations, and strategic & advisory experience within highly competitive markets. She has over 25 years in the Internet infrastructure, security, networking, interactive technology, machine learning and AI technologies. Her primary area of focus in the last 20 years has been building scalable real time interactive platforms.



Previously, she was the CEO and Co-Founder of leading edge Reg-Tech startup Compliance.ai. Prior to that she was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Trinity Ventures. Deibler has held senior leadership positions in software development, engineering, business development and product management for KIXEYE, Adobe, DIGEX, and UltraDNS.



Danielle is known across business circles as an analytical professional skilled in successfully navigating corporations large and small through periods of accelerated growth. Her style is focused on collaborative communication, building connections, and open lines of communications to drive positive change, cohesive, comprehensive business approaches and enhanced profitability.



