Superior Grocers Installing Plexiglass Guards at All Check-Stands





Visit Our Website: Superiorgrocers.com Santa Fe Springs, CA, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Grocers’ first priority is always the health and safety of their customers and employees and they are taking additional steps to protect you.-Plexiglass Guards are being installed at each Check-Stand at every location.-Social Distancing is being adhered to and signs are posted throughout the store.-Check-out lines are identified with floor graphics designated 6’ apart.-Added staff and shifts dedicated to cleaning the storeSuperior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chains of grocery stores in Southern California. Their philosophy is to offer the highest quality products with exceptional customer service. You can always count on excellent Quality, Variety, & Value when you shop at Superior Grocers. They are dedicated to building a community of loyal customers, vendors and staff where food shopping is fun and the spirit and love of family guide their actions.Superior Grocers is open daily 8:00A-7:00P and has reserved the hours of 7:00A- 8:00A for Seniors 65+ and the Disabled.Visit Our Website: Superiorgrocers.com