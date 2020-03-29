Sytel’s 48 Hour Cloud Contact Center Challenge

Aylesbury, United Kingdom, March 29, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Sytel have installed a production-ready 200 seat cloud contact center within 48 hours, in response to a customer needing a fast operational shift.
Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay recounts: “The call came in late Friday night: ‘Can you get a 200 seat contact center up and working over the weekend?’ ‘Sure’ we said.
"So during the weekend…
• We installed our Softdial Contact Center™ platform using the customer’s virtualisation infrastructure
• We helped them connect to their phone carrier
• We showed them how to configure inbound queues and how to route calls to the most appropriate agents
• They deployed a browser environment and headsets so that agents could work at home just as if they were in the contact center
• Jointly, we wrote some scripts for the agents to use
• They integrated our system with their database, enabling scripts to take data in real time from customer records
• They made sure that the script wrote call results back to their database, to keep the back office people happy
• They set up our IVR to play messages to any inbound callers waiting in queue
• We figured out which reports they would need
• We showed them how to use our screen/voice recording product to review agent performance
"Monday morning was Go Live time. Result… one very happy customer!”
Eduardo Miller, Sytel’s Hosted Deployments Director, added “Super job by a super team! If Sytel can help other organisations install new systems quickly, including home working, just email info@sytelco.com. Any time, any country.”
Visit www.sytel.com for more.