Sytel’s 48 Hour Cloud Contact Center Challenge

Sytel have installed a production-ready 200 seat cloud contact center within 48 hours, in response to a customer needing a fast operational shift.

Sytel CEO Michael McKinlay recounts: “The call came in late Friday night: ‘Can you get a 200 seat contact center up and working over the weekend?’ ‘Sure’ we said.



"So during the weekend…



• We installed our Softdial Contact Center™ platform using the customer’s virtualisation infrastructure



• We helped them connect to their phone carrier



• We showed them how to configure inbound queues and how to route calls to the most appropriate agents



• They deployed a browser environment and headsets so that agents could work at home just as if they were in the contact center



• Jointly, we wrote some scripts for the agents to use



• They integrated our system with their database, enabling scripts to take data in real time from customer records



• They made sure that the script wrote call results back to their database, to keep the back office people happy



• They set up our IVR to play messages to any inbound callers waiting in queue



• We figured out which reports they would need



• We showed them how to use our screen/voice recording product to review agent performance



"Monday morning was Go Live time. Result… one very happy customer!”



Eduardo Miller, Sytel’s Hosted Deployments Director, added “Super job by a super team! If Sytel can help other organisations install new systems quickly, including home working, just email info@sytelco.com. Any time, any country.”



