Zenger Folkman Launches New Webinar Series, Lead in a Crisis

“This unusual situation is a perfect time for leaders to develop some very valuable skills that they don’t usually have the opportunity or necessity to practice,” said Joe Folkman, President of Zenger Folkman. “For example, because critical information on which decisions are based changes by the minute, leadership speed is a required skill for today’s leaders. Research shows that the ability to execute fast and execute right dramatically improves leaders’ effectiveness and results.”



Join Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman to learn the four critical behaviors that will help you navigate the demand for greater agility, innovation, and pace by executing fast and well.



The five webinars are Leadership Speed, Bold Leadership, Communicating Powerfully, The Inspiring Leader, and The Trifecta of Trust. These webinars will run every Wednesday from April 8 to May 6. To register for one or all of these webinars click



Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders. Orem, UT, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- There is no doubt the world is currently facing a crisis. In times like these, there are some specific skills that are essential to successfully lead. In response to this unprecedented situation, and the heavy toll it is taking on leaders, Zenger Folkman has created a webinar series to help uplift and guide leaders in practical ways.

For more information on these findings, and how to incorporate them into a leadership development plan, visit www.zengerfolkman.com.

