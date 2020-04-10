Press Releases Simple Solutions Distributing LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Simple Solutions Distributing LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Simple Solutions Distributing Announces New Product Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber – RMS-800

Simple Solutions Distributing announces the launch of a new recirculating molecular air abatement system for enclosed environments. The system is appropriate for the wastewater industry, cannabis industry, and anywhere volatile organic compounds are creating an odor problem.





Other recirculating odor solutions don’t offer the combination of a high CFM (800 CFM) and the volume of carbon (7.5 CF). This increases the life of the carbon and results in a high contact time of .56 seconds. Their scrubber uses a pressure blower, whereas, other smaller units use a centrifugal fan. Centrifugal fans don’t like the back pressure associated with this kind of unit. The back-pressure on the system when fully loaded with carbon is 3 in/H20. The unit can provide two air exchanges per hour when used in a 50’x50’x10’ room.



The RMS-800 comes with features like a Merv7 pre-filter for removal of mold spores, dust and other contaminants, a standard voltage in one-phase (110/220/1/60) but unit is also available in three-phase (208-230/460V/3/60), a magnehelic pressure gauge, a NEMA magnetic motor starter, four lift points for mounting to a winch to raise above the workplace, a built-in skid with forklift tong slots, casters for easy maneuvering, and 250 pounds of GC-4 activated carbon.



Simple Solutions President, Andrew McGibbon says, “We’ve had many calls over the years for a self-contained unit, something you could move easily from one location to another and yet still be able to move the volume of air needed. A big benefit of this unit is that the customer doesn’t have to cut through a wall to install venting.”



The base model starts at $8,700. More details about the



Simple Solutions Distributing LLC is a registered small business founded in 2003 and located in the state of New Jersey. Their focus is on residential and municipal wastewater/landfill odor control caused by hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas emissions from things like lift station odor, septic tank odor and landfill odor. More commonly known as odor scrubbers or air scrubbers, their standard units range in flow rates from 0 to 800 CFM with larger air scrubber systems available as special order. As a full-service odor control supplier to the wastewater industry, they also carry a line of passive vent and low-flow air scrubbers under the Wolverine Brand Activated Carbon FiltersTM brand. They also sell custom manhole filters and inflow protectors. West Milford, NJ, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Simple Solutions, the manufacturer of activated carbon solutions for the waste-water industry since 2003, is branching out with the release of its new Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber, the RMS-800. This 2-stage filter is self-contained and will require no external ventilation. It is suitable for a large array of odor control needs. This includes cannabis grow and processing rooms, waste-water applications like sludge press rooms and screen rooms, and any odor associated with a volatile organic compound (VOC) in any enclosed room. Other applications can include kennels, rendering plants, morgues, evidence rooms, hospitals, and anywhere you are dealing with an odor problem associated with VOCs in an enclosed environment.Other recirculating odor solutions don’t offer the combination of a high CFM (800 CFM) and the volume of carbon (7.5 CF). This increases the life of the carbon and results in a high contact time of .56 seconds. Their scrubber uses a pressure blower, whereas, other smaller units use a centrifugal fan. Centrifugal fans don’t like the back pressure associated with this kind of unit. The back-pressure on the system when fully loaded with carbon is 3 in/H20. The unit can provide two air exchanges per hour when used in a 50’x50’x10’ room.The RMS-800 comes with features like a Merv7 pre-filter for removal of mold spores, dust and other contaminants, a standard voltage in one-phase (110/220/1/60) but unit is also available in three-phase (208-230/460V/3/60), a magnehelic pressure gauge, a NEMA magnetic motor starter, four lift points for mounting to a winch to raise above the workplace, a built-in skid with forklift tong slots, casters for easy maneuvering, and 250 pounds of GC-4 activated carbon.Simple Solutions President, Andrew McGibbon says, “We’ve had many calls over the years for a self-contained unit, something you could move easily from one location to another and yet still be able to move the volume of air needed. A big benefit of this unit is that the customer doesn’t have to cut through a wall to install venting.”The base model starts at $8,700. More details about the Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber are available at https://IndustrialOdorControl.com.Simple Solutions Distributing LLC is a registered small business founded in 2003 and located in the state of New Jersey. Their focus is on residential and municipal wastewater/landfill odor control caused by hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas emissions from things like lift station odor, septic tank odor and landfill odor. More commonly known as odor scrubbers or air scrubbers, their standard units range in flow rates from 0 to 800 CFM with larger air scrubber systems available as special order. As a full-service odor control supplier to the wastewater industry, they also carry a line of passive vent and low-flow air scrubbers under the Wolverine Brand Activated Carbon FiltersTM brand. They also sell custom manhole filters and inflow protectors. Contact Information Simple Solutions Distributing LLC

Andrew McGibbon

973-846-7817



https://IndustrialOdorControl.com

Attached Files Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber – RMS-800 - Brochure A brochure for the RMS-800 recirculating molecular air scrubber. Filename: RMS-800Brochure-Non-Cann-3-28.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Simple Solutions Distributing LLC