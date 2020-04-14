SkyVPN Releases a New Server Located in Italy to Cope with Cybersecurity Pressure During COVID-19

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., April 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SkyVPN, a VPN service provider, today announced a new VPN server location was released in Italy, aiming at expanding VPN network and enabling users to have a new VPN server option for their internet freedom and online security and privacy protection to go through COVID-19 pandemic.
About SkyVPN
SkyVPN provides secure and anonymous internet access to those who are suffering from government’s internet censorship. Due to unlimited bandwidth and worldwide locations, SkyVPN gives users ultra-fast and stable VPN speed. Moreover, online security and privacy protection can be expected from SkyVPN due to its no log policy.