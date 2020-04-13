Charles Waterman Announces Buyer Representation at Kindred Community in Kissimmee, Florida

Press Releases Platinum Star Realty Press Release Share Blog

Platinum Star Realty has previously provided client representation and consultation at numerous exclusive locations throughout Central Florida Area and Kindred Community is a natural continuation of that standard.



The Kindred Community offers Townhomes, Single-Family Homes, and Vacation Homes in this area, featuring one and two-story homes, all constructed with spacious, open-concept floor plans.



U.S. News named Orlando as a Top 100 city to live in, and Forbes named Orlando number one for Top Cities for Job Growth. Central Florida offers plenty of activities to fit your lifestyle needs. Whether you’re active, a foodie, theme park lover, or sports fanatic – Central Florida communities offer a variety of ways to help make your new house a home.



“US News names Orlando one of the 10 most Fun Cities in America and that make Kindred a perfect opportunity for transplants, vacationers and families,” says Anthony Harris.



Orlando, FL, April 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Platinum Star Realty team, based in Orlando, Florida is offering private and confidential buyer representation services to clients interested in owning a New Construct Home in Kissimmee.

Contact Information Platinum Star Realty

Charles Waterman

407-791-6259

http://www.central-fl-homes.com/

Charles Waterman

407-791-6259



http://www.central-fl-homes.com/



