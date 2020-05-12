Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Matthew Paul Fischer Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide





About Matthew Paul Fischer Jr.

Matthew Paul Fischer Jr. is the President of The Law Firm of M. Paul Fischer, P.C. in Arizona. He litigates in the areas of medical malpractice, personal injury, wrongful deaths, motor vehicle accidents, family law, divorce, child support, custody and visitation, litigation and DUI.



Mr. Fischer Jr. is “BV” rated by Martindale-Hubbell and was awarded Phi Delta Phi Magistrate from 1967-1970. He is affiliated with the East Valley Bar Association, Maricopa County Bar Association, American Bar Association, the State Bar of Arizona, Phi Delta Phi and is on the Board of Directors for the Mesa United Way.



After obtaining a B.S. from Arizona State University in 1965, Matthew earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego Law School. He is married to Carole and they have three children. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fly-fishing and travel.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Mesa, AZ, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Matthew Paul Fischer Jr. of Mesa, Arizona has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the field of law.About Matthew Paul Fischer Jr.Matthew Paul Fischer Jr. is the President of The Law Firm of M. Paul Fischer, P.C. in Arizona. He litigates in the areas of medical malpractice, personal injury, wrongful deaths, motor vehicle accidents, family law, divorce, child support, custody and visitation, litigation and DUI.Mr. Fischer Jr. is “BV” rated by Martindale-Hubbell and was awarded Phi Delta Phi Magistrate from 1967-1970. He is affiliated with the East Valley Bar Association, Maricopa County Bar Association, American Bar Association, the State Bar of Arizona, Phi Delta Phi and is on the Board of Directors for the Mesa United Way.After obtaining a B.S. from Arizona State University in 1965, Matthew earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego Law School. He is married to Carole and they have three children. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, fly-fishing and travel.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide