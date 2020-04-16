Bartos Joins SearchPath Global as President to Grow Franchise Operations



Bartos joins SearchPath to Grow Franchise Operations Globally. SearchPath Global has franchises located around the globe offering franchisees multiple revenue streams from Thorndyke Partners® and SearchPath executive search, Inter-Exec® contract staffing, MyHuntPath® career management services, RPM™ talent management performance analytics solutions and human capital consulting services.





Bartos started his first Executive Search firm in 1998. As President and CEO of MRI/Jonathan Scott International, Jon saw success as one of an elite group of executive recruiters who billed over $1 million dollars annually while building a multi-million dollar top 10 office within the MRINetwork. After the 2012 sale of Jonathan Scott International, Jon started Global Performance Search (GPS) in 2015, a retained Executive Search firm with offices in Toronto, Ohio, Kentucky, Colorado, Columbia, and the Philippines. Jon also founded Revenue Performance Management, a leading Performance Analytics software company focused on improving sales and recruiting organizations.



Speaking about the transition, SearchPath Founder and Chairman Emeritus Tom Johnston said, “Jon has been well known in the Executive Search community for well over 20 years. Not only has Jon started and grown multiple search businesses, he has also been a top 1% biller, a profound thought leader, and a top speaker and consultant to help other recruiting firm owners achieve their vision. I am excited to hand over the SearchPath Global torch and looking forward to seeing the organization reach new heights.”



Despite the downturn in global economies with the COVID-19 virus, both the Executive Search industry and employment opportunities are expected to grow aggressively again once governments allow employees to come back to work. Executive Search is a $25 billion dollar industry and is expected to grow to $27 billion by 2023. The Interim Staffing market, where SearchPath’s InterExec® participates, is a $157 billion dollar industry and is expected to grow at similar rates.



About SearchPath Global:

