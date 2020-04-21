SCA Launches Radio Hosting Company That Allows You to Create and Start Your Online Radio Station with Ease

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sunset Corporation of America Press Release

This week, the Radio Host Co., which allows its clientele to "easily" create and manage their own online radio stations, has launched its services to the global marketplace.

Cherry Hill, NJ, April 21, 2020 --(



The host company also makes no bones about the inexpensive pricing model to compete against the likes of Radio.co and Radio King. Don Lichterman says that "because of companies like that, is the reason why I am launching the Radio Host Co. These types of very specific hosting companies should not only provide a fully working product on all viable levels, it should cost next to no money to deal with it. Plus, it should also be able to be implemented and executed with the greatest of ease," (Don) Lichterman goes on to say.



The Radio Host Co. also offers add-ons such as mobile app development, the creation of Alexa Skills and even web site development for anyone’s radio station. “Those add on fee’s on merely fixed costs we cannot get away without spending and all we do is cover the cost of dealing with it,” Don Lichterman says about the pricing model at the Radio Host Co.



“The other thing about every one of those companies is the customer service is not only horrid, in some cases it is also very much nonexistent,” Lichterman says, and that “is also in part reason why I wanted to compete against Radio King and Radio.co.” He goes on to say, “and, as far as what we provide, only them has an edit feature and function for each song which is essential for our resale program.” Therefore, the Radio Host Co feels it has very minimal competition as it enters into that part of the marketplace and industry.



The main headquarters and offices are based in New Jersey but its plan to service anyone worldwide. Radio Host clients can have many account profiles, from Satellite Radio to the large scaled FM stations to music festivals, let alone being heard on cell phones, via BOSE, SONOS, Smart Speakers in general, in vehicles, on Tune In, Spotify, iTunes and anywhere that plays music for your station. More than 15 radio stations, brands and companies already trust the Radio Host Co as clients were gained during its’ test phases that was also spread out over a few countries. “Seeing that last week was astounding to me and is exactly why I am rushing the company to market this month,” says (Don) Lichterman.



All clients can also use the system for a weeklong trial period which acts as a radio station demo however in that span of time, all phases of the station are fully operational. You can make sure all facets of the station that you create and run is working perfectly for everyone during that trial period. Consumers can also test out the radio players, the marketing tools, the radio websites, the mobile apps and it can embed the radio player all before spending any money.



Don Lichterman

856.685.7154



https://www.Radio-Host.com

Radio Host Co is an SCA media and entertainment company.



