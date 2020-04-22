Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Ratifies Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge

Press Releases Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Press Release

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. looks forward to exceeding expectations and fostering the Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge. Miami, FL, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Diamonds Wholesale Group, Inc. (DWGI) is at the forefront of the global campaign to eliminate human rights violations in the international diamond, gemstone and jewelry trade's respective supply chain(s). Veronica Waldman, a principal at DWGI, its Board Of Directors & Global Staff have all fully ratified the following socially responsible Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge:Commit - Take responsibility for the legitimacy of DWGI's: diamond rough, loose polished diamonds, gemstones and custom hand-crafted jewelry that DWGI provides to its worldwide Clientele.Investigate - Proactively and reasonably investigate DWGI's global supply chain of custody.Know The Merchandise - Refuse to acquire or provide: diamond rough, loose polished diamonds, gemstones or create custom hand-crafted jewelry that is reasonably foreseeable to have been connected to human rights violations.Take A Stand - DWGI mandates that its suppliers affirm that they have reasonably investigated their own corresponding supply chain of custody.DWGI's Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge further evidences the irrefutable, unbiased chain of authentication confirming that DWGI's pristine: diamond rough, loose polished diamonds, gemstones and hand-crafted custom jewelry has not been involved in any: human rights abuse, labor violation or civil conflict and is free from any sanction imposed by the USA, EU or UN Resolutions or the Kimberley Process.Veronica Waldman, a principal of DWGI, together with its Board of Directors & Global Staff are committed to fostering a brighter future for the International Diamond/Gemstone and Jewelry Trade and the individuals impacted by it worldwide.Please do not hesitate to contact DWGI's Diamond & Gemstone Specialists via Email at: Info@DiamondWholesaleGroup.com or via Domestic USA Telephone (305)560-0072 for a Custom Hand-Crafted Heirloom Jewelry Design Consultation & a corresponding Confidential Reduced Dealer Price Quote.DWGI's staff and resources remain available for all inquiries. DWGI is exclusive to the International Diamond Trade and select Private Clientele.Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. looks forward to exceeding expectations and fostering the Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge. Contact Information Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

