FloodGate Medical Launches New Career Transitions Program for the Medical Device Industry, FloodGate Futures

"Our Mission is to improve lives by uniting great people with great companies. FloodGate Medical has been helping companies find those great people since 2003 and we have been helping people find great companies through WheelHouse Medical since 2016,” says FloodGate Medical President, Joe McClung. “To meet the tremendous need for career transition guidance, we have responded by rebranding WheelHouse Medical to FloodGate Futures and adding hours of assets and support to make it the most comprehensive career transition program in medical device.



The job market can be overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. FloodGate offers an exclusive “free taste” version of the platform at



The new transitions guide and coaching platform offered by FloodGate Medical compiles different packages depending on your needs. The least expensive package outside of the free resource center, includes all of the following:



- 25+ micro-learning videos, in an on-demand digital library for life, covering all 4 phases of the job search process:



1. Preparing for you new future

2. Executing your network

3. Interviewing preparation & excellence

4. Closing the deal & transitioning



- 12+ templates and downloadables that they have created for you to put to work for your job search



From there, the packages get more in-depth and concierge-like depending on the needs of the candidate.



“Whether it's completely guided by one of our career navigators, or self-help through our Career Navigation Center, I am confident that FloodGate Futures will allow us to accomplish our Mission for medical device commercial executives," McClung explains.



With decades of experience, FloodGate Medical has represented hundreds of medical device companies, and guided thousands of job seekers into meaningful work. With FloodGate Futures, they want to help those job seekers find a better future, faster.



FloodGate Medical

