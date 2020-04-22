Lauded Motown-Based Songwriter Paul Lubanski Releases "Keep The Change" and Launches New Website

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Paul Lubanski

Detroit, MI, April 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Native Michigander and prolific songwriter, Paul Lubanski releases his soulful country track "Keep The Change" worldwide April 24 and simultaneously launches his new website www.paullubanski.com.

"Keep The Change" has been reviewed as "hugely sing-along soulful" both lyrically and melodically. It weaves a tale of heartache surrounding a loving relationship that is no more in an entertaining but penetrating fashion. According to one veteran Country Radio Hall of Fame member -- "It's the way Country Music is supposed to sound."

Paul's new user friendly website cogently delivers a wealth of information about Paul's life and his powerful discography being for to artists, film industry and television/radio campaigns.

It provides links to his songs and videos on YouTube and details his media appearances.

"Keep The Change" represents Paul's 30th worldwide release dating-back to 2016 - when his album "Next Buzz" debuted. All were recorded in a Georgia studio under the Rise Above Records moniker.
Rise Above Records
Paul Lubanski
248-762-6998
