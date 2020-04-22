Mark Gus Scott's Hard Rock Recipe with Power Country Flavor

30th Anniversary re-release of rock band Trixter's #1 MTV Hit "Give It To Me Good."





"I remember the first time I heard the guitar riff and all of the energy of the song came rushing through me. I couldn't control myself!" exclaims Mark. That song went on to be a #1 Hit for Eight Weeks Straight... “Now that’s a party!"



http://markgusscott.com/



The new rendition of “Give It To Me Good” is electrifying and groovy, exhibiting a new sound that Mark calls "Power Country," a mix of hard rock and country music. Co-Produced by Mr. Scott’s musical ally Lou Piccadaci, the song’s sound production is sonically stellar and takes the listener on a musical journey from country six-string acoustic to a rockin’ powerhouse hoedown that won’t let you quit stomping your feet. Signature melodies can be heard behind Mark’s powerful lead vocal and pulverizing drumbeat to which millions have danced to around the world. Mr. Piccadaci defines his value not only as an engineer, but with his superior guitar performance throughout the track.



"For the past few years, I got away from rock ‘n roll and made a lot of music that touched my heart. But one thing is for sure, I miss rocking and nothing is better than playing music that truly drives you and an audience to throw your hands in the air and dance!"



"Give It To Me Good" releases Worldwide on Thursday, May 14. CDs / Downloads are available through Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Music, CD Baby and everywhere downloads are available. Personally Autographed CDs are available for purchase at



About Mark Gus Scott:

As the wild and charismatic drummer / frontman for the internationally renowned rock band "Trixter", Mark “Gus” Scott has sold well Over 3 Million Albums Worldwide, Three #1 Videos on MTV (15 weeks at #1), an RIAA Certified Gold Album, Four “Top 20” AOR Radio Hits & #28 Album on the Billboard Charts.



Trixter toured extensively in the United States, Canada and Japan in support of their five major label releases. They have performed live in arenas and amphitheaters with crowds up to 35,000 people releases appearing with such rock superstars as: Kiss, The Scorpions, Bret Michaels, Poison, Ted Nugent, Night Ranger, Cinderella, Twisted Sister, Dokken, Warrant, Great White and Firehouse.



For song clips and More Info Visit:

For Interview Requests, additional photos or to receive a

Full Version of “Give It To Me Good”



Contact:

1st Universal Management

(602) 677-2225

