Locus Agricultural Solutions Honors Earth Day by Donating Climate-Smart Technology to Help Farmers Offset Economic Losses from COVID-19

Locus AG is calling for nominations of farmers that are making a positive impact on their communities and the environment during the coronavirus pandemic. Individuals that are chosen as Earth Day 2020 Hero Farmers will receive free healthy soil treatments that can boost yields and revenue, and reduce their operating costs and carbon footprints.





Starting today, submissions can be entered for individuals that are using regenerative agriculture practices or finding ways to give back to communities in need. Those selected as an Earth Day 2020 Hero Farmer will receive free Rhizolizer® treatments that can be used to reduce operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions, while boosting future crop yields and income. Nominees will also be given the opportunity to have their stories featured on the company’s website and social media pages.



“The agriculture industry has suffered a series of hardships these last few years and farming communities are bracing for a huge economic hit from COVID-19,” said Grant Aldridge, Locus AG’s CEO. “Farmers are stewards of the earth and grow the food that sustains us. We are honoring Earth Day this year by giving to those who give so much to humanity by highlighting their efforts, showing our appreciation and letting them know that we’re here to support them.”



Locus AG’s non-GMO, organic-certified Rhizolizer product line has been globally recognized for its immediate and ongoing economic and environmental benefits. The fresh, highly concentrated treatments boost yields by as much as 40 percent in specialty and irrigated crops and reduce the need for costly fertilizer and other inputs - maximizing grower profits. It is also the only soil technology that can deposit up to 9 additional metric tons of carbon dioxide per acre in the soil, which can be monetized through Locus AG’s CarbonNOW™ carbon credit program to double or triple farm revenue.



“This year’s Earth Day theme is climate action and farmers can use this technology to do just that. In return, they’ll be giving back in an entirely new way by reducing greenhouse gas emissions at record levels,” Aldridge said.



The deadline to nominate a grower or oneself is May 1, 2020 and the online form is at LocusAG.com/EarthDay2020Heroes. Nominations will be featured Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.



As a certified B Corp™ in the agtech space, Locus AG is dedicated to leading the climate-smart agriculture trend. The company works to directly impact five of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to transform our world: zero hunger, good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, climate action and life on land. Locus AG is currently working with growers across the country to address climate change and food insecurity while simultaneously boosting their income and profits.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG)

Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp that is working to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food insecurity. Its innovative and award-winning microbial soil “probiotics” and CarbonNOW program give farmers a new way to boost yields, income and carbon sequestration while reducing their costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com. Solon, OH, April 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the coronavirus shutting down the global economy and consumer demand contracting, already vulnerable farmers are being forced to dump crops and take another financial hit. To support the efforts of industry and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) will be accepting nominations to donate its award-winning soil “probiotic” technology to farmers making a positive impact during the pandemic.Starting today, submissions can be entered for individuals that are using regenerative agriculture practices or finding ways to give back to communities in need. Those selected as an Earth Day 2020 Hero Farmer will receive free Rhizolizer® treatments that can be used to reduce operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions, while boosting future crop yields and income. Nominees will also be given the opportunity to have their stories featured on the company’s website and social media pages.“The agriculture industry has suffered a series of hardships these last few years and farming communities are bracing for a huge economic hit from COVID-19,” said Grant Aldridge, Locus AG’s CEO. “Farmers are stewards of the earth and grow the food that sustains us. We are honoring Earth Day this year by giving to those who give so much to humanity by highlighting their efforts, showing our appreciation and letting them know that we’re here to support them.”Locus AG’s non-GMO, organic-certified Rhizolizer product line has been globally recognized for its immediate and ongoing economic and environmental benefits. The fresh, highly concentrated treatments boost yields by as much as 40 percent in specialty and irrigated crops and reduce the need for costly fertilizer and other inputs - maximizing grower profits. It is also the only soil technology that can deposit up to 9 additional metric tons of carbon dioxide per acre in the soil, which can be monetized through Locus AG’s CarbonNOW™ carbon credit program to double or triple farm revenue.“This year’s Earth Day theme is climate action and farmers can use this technology to do just that. In return, they’ll be giving back in an entirely new way by reducing greenhouse gas emissions at record levels,” Aldridge said.The deadline to nominate a grower or oneself is May 1, 2020 and the online form is at LocusAG.com/EarthDay2020Heroes. Nominations will be featured Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.As a certified B Corp™ in the agtech space, Locus AG is dedicated to leading the climate-smart agriculture trend. The company works to directly impact five of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to transform our world: zero hunger, good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, climate action and life on land. Locus AG is currently working with growers across the country to address climate change and food insecurity while simultaneously boosting their income and profits.About Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG)Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp that is working to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food insecurity. Its innovative and award-winning microbial soil “probiotics” and CarbonNOW program give farmers a new way to boost yields, income and carbon sequestration while reducing their costs and environmental impact. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.